Home > Entertainment > Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra dies at the age of 89, the “He-Man”; famed for Sholay, versatile roles, Hema Malini pairing, net worth ₹335–₹450 crores.

Dharmendra’s Health Improves. (Image Credit: Dharmendra via Instagram)
Dharmendra’s Health Improves. (Image Credit: Dharmendra via Instagram)

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 24, 2025 13:30:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

The iconic Indian film actor Dharmendra, popularly referred to as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, has died at the age of 89. He has left behind an extensive and profound influence on generations of film buffs, along with an immense legacy of notable characters. His artistic journey stretched over more than sixty years, during which he brought to life different characters in such classics as Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), and the epic Sholay (1975), with his portrayal of Veeru that continues to be loved by the public. The actor’s terrific on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini and his charming personality won him the hearts of people all over India.

A Glorious Career in Indian Cinema

The career of Dharmendra marked the beginning and end of about sixty years in Bollywood. From his dramatic role in Phool Aur Patthar (1966) to emotional depth in Satyakam (1969) and Veeru in Sholay (1975), he was widely recognised as one of the most talented and favourite actors of his time. His pairing with Hema Malini and his unforced attractiveness won him the hearts of the people, and he became a common name in every Indian household.

Dharmendra’s Net Worth and Business Empire

Dharmendra’s net worth was estimated as of the year 2025 to be somewhere between ₹335 crores and ₹450 crores. He had a sumptuous farmhouse in Lonavala, which was estimated at ₹100 crores. Besides that, he had a film, endorsements, and ventures like the restaurant chain “Garam Dharam,” which were sources of his income. The total wealth of the Deol family is reported to be over ₹1,000 crores, which is a clear indication of Dharmendra’s enduring impact both on the big screen and outside.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:30 PM IST
Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy
Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy
Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy
Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

