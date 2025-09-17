Disha Patani House Firing Case: This Is The Gang Behind, Two Accused Killed In Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) shot dead two suspects involved in the firing outside actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly house. The encounter took place in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on Wednesday. Officials identified the accused as Ravindra alias Kallu from Rohtak and Arun from Sonipat, both active members of the Rohit Godara–Goldy Brar gang. Police confirmed that both men were wanted in several criminal cases and had been on the run since the Bareilly firing incident.

Firing Incident Outside Patani Residence

The firing occurred around 3.45 am on September 12 outside Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly. The incident created panic in the area, though no one was injured. Police registered a case at Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a quick investigation under the state’s zero-tolerance policy on crime. According to reports, the attackers targeted Patani’s father, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer. Police said the suspects opened fire after being spotted, but Jagdish Patani escaped unhurt.

The STF used CCTV footage, intelligence inputs, and crime records from neighbouring states to track the shooters. On Tuesday, STF Noida and the Delhi Crime Branch launched a joint operation in Ghaziabad.

During the encounter, both Ravindra and Arun sustained serious injuries in the exchange of fire. They were rushed to a hospital but later died. Police recovered a Glock pistol, a Zigana pistol, and several cartridges from the spot. Officials confirmed Ravindra’s past links to multiple criminal cases, and further investigation is underway to identify other gang members.

Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility

Police sources said the firing was linked to a social media controversy. Reports suggest the attackers targeted Jagdish Patani following alleged remarks made online by Disha Patani’s sister, Khushboo, about Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Anidruddhacharya Maharaj.

Shortly after the incident, the Goldy Brar gang issued a message online, taking responsibility and warning of further action if such comments continued. Police are probing the gang’s involvement and monitoring online threats.

FIR Details and Earlier Suspicion

According to the FIR, Jagdish Patani was alerted by his pet dogs to two men on a motorcycle outside his balcony around 3:30 am on September 12. When he confronted them, one of the men shouted “Kill him” and opened fire. Patani hid behind a balcony pillar and escaped injury.

Police confirmed that multiple rounds were fired, including aerial shots, but no casualties occurred. Authorities also linked the incident to a suspected activity reported a day earlier on September 11, though evidence was not found.

