Disha Patani’s House Firing Case: Two Men Killed In Police Encounter, Who Is The Gang Behind?
Disha Patani’s House Firing Case: Two Men Killed In Police Encounter, Who Is The Gang Behind?

Two suspects linked to a transnational gang were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad after being involved in the shooting at Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s Bareilly home. The attack, claimed by gangster Goldy Brar, shocked the neighbourhood and prompted a swift STF operation.

Disha Patani ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 17, 2025 20:43:17 IST

Two men who were suspected to have entered the Bareilly home of Bollywood actor Disha Patani and fired were killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh today, police said.  Both of the suspects are associated with a transnational criminal gang.

The case is based on a shooting that occurred early in the morning of the 12 th of September, when Ms Patani was fired at in the ancestral home of her area of residence in Bareilly, in the area of civil lines. According to police, the shots were fired at approximately 3.45 am and this shocked the silent residential neighbourhood.

The actor has his family living in the house. There were Ms Patani father retired Deputy Superintendent of Police Jagdish Singh Patani and her mother and elder sister Khushbu Patani present during the shooting. 

Gang Takes Responsibility

Soon after the attack, a gangster nicknamed Goldy Brar, a Canada-based criminal with an extensive network of contacts, took responsibility in a social media post.

Images of his quote did make their rounds on the internet where he claimed that the attack was done as a reaction to statements allegedly by Ms Patani and her sister about two religious leaders Sant Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya.

His post, according to the police, had explicit threats and came after several of the supposed associates in his network. 

The Encounter

This time, the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Crime Intelligence (CI) Unit of the Delhi Police had a clash in Ghaziabad, as a result of a joint operation.

According to the police, the suspects fired upon the approaching group. During the subsequent altercation, they both were severely wounded.

They have been overpowered, disarmed and directly transferred to a hospital where they are under police custody to treat them. The accused were known as Ravindra and Arun of Rohtak and Sonipat respectively. 

Based on the scene, police found a weapon cache containing a Glock pistol, a Zigana pistol and a number of live cartridges. 

ALSO READ: Daughter Khushboo’s remarks “misrepresented”: Disha Patani’s father on shooting incident

Tags: disha pataniencounterghaziabadkhushboo-pataniuttar pradesh

QUICK LINKS