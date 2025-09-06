LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Djimon Hounsou joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander' remake

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 08:46:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 6 (ANI): The much-awaited ‘Highlander’ remake has added another big name to its cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-time Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou has joined Henry Cavill in the upcoming action fantasy, which is being produced by Amazon MGM.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the new version will bring back the cult classic story of Connor MacLeod, a Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. Cavill plays MacLeod, while Russell Crowe will appear as Ramirez, the mentor who trains him in the ways of immortality.

Hounsou will step into the role of an immortal warrior from Africa. The cast also includes Dave Bautista as the villain Kurgan, Karen Gillan as MacLeod’s wife, and Marisa Abela as his love interest in the modern timeline.

Production is expected to begin at the end of September, with a theatrical release planned.

As per the publication, the original Highlander, released in 1986, became a cult favourite for its unique mix of fantasy, history, and action. The famous line from the film, “There can be only one”, will once again echo on screen in this remake.

Hounsou has had a wide career, from his breakout in Steven Spielberg’s Amistad to Oscar-nominated roles in ‘In America’ and ‘Blood Diamond’. He is also known for his roles in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, DC’s Shazam! franchise, ‘Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon’, and ‘A Quiet Place’. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

