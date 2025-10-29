Don Lee Joins Prabhas In ‘Spirit’: Sandeep Vanga Sets Up The Biggest Antagonist Face-Off In Indian Cinema

In a massive cinematic crossover, South Korean superstar Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok) is reportedly set to join Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next action thriller, Spirit. The project marks Don Lee’s debut in Indian cinema, and reports suggest he will play a character who stands in direct opposition to Prabhas, setting the stage for an electrifying India–Korean cinematic face-off.

According to a Korean entertainment portal, Don Lee has been cast as a character “who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas,” indicating intense confrontations between the two. This pairing has already ignited excitement among fans globally, considering Don Lee’s international reputation as an action powerhouse.

Who Is Don Lee?

Don Lee, also known by his Korean name Ma Dong-seok, is one of South Korea’s most bankable action stars. He rose to global fame with the zombie blockbuster Train to Busan (2016) and later headlined hit Korean action franchises like The Outlaws and The Roundup series. Known for his rugged screen presence and grounded emotional performances, Don Lee brings a unique intensity to the characters he portrays.

Spirit: Audio Teaser Raises the Hype

On Prabhas’ birthday, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga surprised fans by dropping a unique audio-only teaser. Unlike standard teasers, it uses just sound design and dialogues to introduce the film’s tension-filled world.

The teaser introduces Prabhas as a former IPS officer and academy topper, now imprisoned under the supervision of Prakash Raj, who plays a strict warden. The teaser ends with Prabhas delivering a striking line:

“Since childhood, I have just one bad habit.”

This tease, coupled with Don Lee’s rumoured antagonist role, hints at a high-adrenaline narrative and intense character dynamics.

Cast & Production Details

Lead cast: Prabhas, Don Lee (reported), Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj

Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal, Kabir Singh)

Producers: Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures

Expected release: 2026

Triptii Dimri, who gained fame after Animal, plays the female lead opposite Prabhas. The film is touted to be Vanga’s most ambitious project yet.

Prabhas’ Busy Lineup

The pan-India star, fresh off the success of Kalki 2898 AD, currently has multiple big-scale releases lined up, including:

The Raja Saab

Fauzi

Spirit

Additionally, a theatrical re-release of the Baahubali franchise, titled ‘Baahubali: The Epic’, hits cinemas again on October 31.

Why This Collaboration Is Huge

Don Lee’s global appeal + Prabhas’ pan-India following = massive crossover fanbase

First-of-its-kind Korean–Indian cinematic collaboration

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s reputation for intense, character-driven screen clashes heightens expectations

If the report holds true, Spirit might deliver one of the biggest action showdowns ever seen in Indian cinema.

