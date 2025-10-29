LIVE TV
Lokah Chapter 1 Falls Short Of Mohanlal's Empuraan In THIS Major Box Office Benchmark

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became Malayalam cinema’s highest grosser with ₹303 crore, but failed to beat Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan opening-day record. Empuraan leads with ₹18.6 crore, while Lokah opened with ₹2.7 crore despite strong word-of-mouth success.

Chandra became Malayalam cinema’s highest grosser with ₹303 crore, but failed to beat Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan opening-day record. (Photo: IG/Wayfarer Films)
Chandra became Malayalam cinema’s highest grosser with ₹303 crore, but failed to beat Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan opening-day record. (Photo: IG/Wayfarer Films)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 29, 2025 15:01:36 IST

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2025 from Malayalam cinema yet there’s one major record the film could not break, and it belongs to Mohanlal’s controversial thriller L2 Empuraan.

Despite becoming the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film with ₹303.54 crore worldwide (as per trade tracker Sacnilk), Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra failed to surpass Mohanlal’s Empuraan in opening-day box office collections.

Mohanlal’s L2 Empuraan still holds the opening-day record

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, opened to earth-shattering numbers earlier this year. According to Sacnilk, the Mohanlal starrer collected ₹18.6 crore on Day 1 (March 27, 2025) the highest opening for a Malayalam film ever.
 The film also courted controversy following objections from certain right-wing groups over some scenes, which only amplified conversations around its release.

Lokah misses the mark in opening numbers

In comparison, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra registered a much lower opening of ₹2.7 crore when it released on August 28, 2025, ahead of the Onam weekend. The film ranked fifth among Malayalam opening-day collections this year.

Top opening-day Malayalam films of 2025 (trade data):

  1. L2 Empuraan – ₹18.6 crore

  2. Thudarum (Mohanlal) – ₹5.24 crore

  3. Hridyapoorvam (Mohanlal) – ₹3.25 crore

  4. Bazooka (Mammootty) – ₹3.2 crore

  5. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan) – ₹2.7 crore

(If non-Malayalam films released in Kerala are considered, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 also enters the list with ₹5.25 crore.)

From slow start to historic success

Despite the lukewarm opening, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra proved that strong word-of-mouth trumps hype. The superhero drama soared past every major film in the weeks that followed, eventually entering the ₹300-crore club a first for Malayalam cinema.

OTT release details

After completing over 60 days in theatres, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now heading to OTT.

  • Streaming from: October 31, 2025

  • Platform: JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

  • Languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi

The film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan, who also appears in a cameo along with Tovino Thomas. The cast includes Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salimkumar, and Arun Kurian.

Story at a glance

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays Chandra aka Neeli an immortal being with extraordinary powers trying to hide in Bengaluru. Things spiral out of control when her secret identity is discovered and a sharp-witted Inspector (Sandy Master) starts digging into her mysterious past.

ALSO READ: KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 3:01 PM IST
