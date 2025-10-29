LIVE TV
KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here's The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

A leaked image allegedly from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has taken social media by storm. Fans believe it shows SRK in a sword-fight sequence, although an AI chatbot, Grok, claims it’s AI-generated. Directed by Sidharth Anand, King marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut.

A scene supposedly featuring Shah Rukh Khan in King is said to have been ‘leaked’ online (PHOTO: X)
A scene supposedly featuring Shah Rukh Khan in King is said to have been ‘leaked’ online (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 29, 2025 14:28:34 IST

KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in one of the most hyped movies titled KING. The actor is currently busy filming the movie and his fans might also get to see his new avatar. 

Following endless snatches of the actor in shoot, now, there appears to be the actor in some action sequence of any form, fighting against many armed attackers.

Although fans have come out in support of the new look in the picture, most people have cast doubts on the genuineness of this image.

The ‘leaked’ scene from King

On Tuesday, October 28, the Twitter page of Lets Cinema, one of the most active accounts of the Indian film circle, published a silhouette picture of what seemed to be a combat scene involving a person in an Indian suit fighting multiple swords-wielding people. The stage was illuminated with yellow lights, and no one could make out the faces. 

The location appeared to be a hall with statues on both sides. The whole shot was captured with the help of a monitor which they have on the sets of the film. The caption merely said, SRK in and as King. Directed by @justSidAnand.”

Although the Lets Cinema account did not provide any background on the image or source, most Shah Rukh admirers frequented the comments section to compliment the scene.

One fan wrote, “Sidharth Anand and SRK will prepare some food. Another said, “Just believe lord sid anand.”

One of the remarks said, King is back….Tabahi machne wali hai.. Tufaan aane wala hai (It is going to be a mayhem and a storm).

The image was initially uploaded by an SRK fan club in the morning of Tuesday with the following caption: -#KING SWORD FIGHT SEQUENCE LEaked… guess who are the actors in this scene.

Is The Leaked image from KING real? 

Most people have however questioned whether the image is real or not. Grok, the Twitter AI chatbot was asked by one of its users whether the image was made by the AI and Grok appeared to verify that, yes, it was, this image was a concept made by the AI in the upcoming movie, which is a King, and which stars Shah Rukh Khan.

It shares the stylistic elements of the fan-created AI art such as the dramatic lighting and silhouettes. None of the official posters have been issued yet.

The sources near the production are not ready to either confirm or deny the authenticity of the image, telling that there is a similar action sequence in the movie, but not whether the image available online is taken during the shooting or it was an artificial version created by AI.

About Shah Rukh Khan KING 

King is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan which is a reunion of Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan. It is also the first film, where Shah Rukh will be sharing screen with his daughter Suhana Khan.

King brags of a powerful cast ensemble and also includes such stars as Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan. The film is yet to have a release date.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Gets Big Threat From Khalistani Terror Group For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, But What Is The Controversy

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 2:28 PM IST
KING: Has A Sword Fighting Scene From Shah Rukh Khan Movie Been Leaked Online? Here’s The Truth As Fans Lose Calm

QUICK LINKS