Diljit Dosanjh Gets Big Threat From Khalistani Terror Group For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, But What Is The Controversy

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has found himself at the center of a major controversy after a picture of him touching Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s feet went viral online. The photo has triggered strong backlash from the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which has now called for a boycott of Dosanjh’s upcoming concert in Australia.

What exactly happened?

According to reports, SFJ has vowed to “shut down” Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for November 1. It is also the same day the Sikh community observes the Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day. The organisation said the singer’s gesture was an “insult” to the victims and survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“Diljit Dosanjh has insulted every victim, widow and orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide,” SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said in a statement. The group alleged that Amitabh Bachchan had “publicly incited mobs” on October 31, 1984, following the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

SFJ claims that Bachchan’s alleged remarks, “Khoon Ka Badla Khoon” (Blood for Blood), contributed to the violent riots that led to the killing of over 30,000 Sikhs across India.

Calling Dosanjh’s show a “mockery of remembrance,” the group urged global Sikh communities and artists to boycott the event. SFJ also announced plans for a “Panthic Shutdown Rally” outside the concert venue on the same day.

In addition, the group said it had written to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, demanding that Dosanjh be summoned to explain his actions.

“Remembrance is not for sale, and genocide cannot be normalised for applause,” the SFJ statement read.

Dosanjh, who enjoys massive popularity both in India and abroad, has not yet issued any public statement responding to the controversy.

