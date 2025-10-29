Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

Multiple gunshots were fired outside the home of popular Punjabi singer Chani Nattan in Canada on Tuesday night, sending shockwaves through the Indian-Punjabi community. A video circulating on social media reportedly shows several rounds being fired in a quiet residential area where Nattan lives. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

According to media reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the incident. A member of the gang allegedly shared the video online, stating that Nattan was targeted because of his growing friendship with fellow singer Sardar Khera.

What exactly happened?

In a post attributed to the gang, the group warned other Canadian-Punjabi singers against associating with Khera. “The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan’s house is Sardar Khehra. Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future will be responsible for their own losses. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan,” the post read.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are yet to make any arrests. Authorities have not confirmed whether Nattan was at home at the time of the firing.

This incident is the latest in a growing list of attacks targeting Punjabi artists and business owners in Canada. Just two weeks ago, shots were fired outside Kap’s Café in Surrey, owned by Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. The cafe has reportedly been targeted three times in the past year.

Earlier in February, bullets were fired at the home of Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon, with the Jaipal Bhullar gang taking responsibility. Last year, a similar incident was reported outside singer AP Dhillon’s residence while he was home.

