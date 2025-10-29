LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil Chani Nattan ENG W vs SA W banks cuba amazon cloud seeding benjamin netanyahu Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > World > Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows several rounds being fired in a quiet residential area where Nattan lives. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Chani Nattan
Chani Nattan

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 10:49:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

Multiple gunshots were fired outside the home of popular Punjabi singer Chani Nattan in Canada on Tuesday night, sending shockwaves through the Indian-Punjabi community. A video circulating on social media reportedly shows several rounds being fired in a quiet residential area where Nattan lives. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

According to media reports, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the incident. A member of the gang allegedly shared the video online, stating that Nattan was targeted because of his growing friendship with fellow singer Sardar Khera.

What exactly happened?

In a post attributed to the gang, the group warned other Canadian-Punjabi singers against associating with Khera. “The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan’s house is Sardar Khehra. Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future will be responsible for their own losses. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan,” the post read.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and are yet to make any arrests. Authorities have not confirmed whether Nattan was at home at the time of the firing.

This incident is the latest in a growing list of attacks targeting Punjabi artists and business owners in Canada. Just two weeks ago, shots were fired outside Kap’s Café in Surrey, owned by Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma. The cafe has reportedly been targeted three times in the past year.

Earlier in February, bullets were fired at the home of Punjabi singer Prem Dhillon, with the Jaipal Bhullar gang taking responsibility. Last year, a similar incident was reported outside singer AP Dhillon’s residence while he was home.

ALSO READ: Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 10:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chani Nattanhome-hero-pos-5lawrence bishnoi

RELATED News

Shocking Revelations: Former Russian ‘Sex Spy’ Exposes How Agents Are Trained To Seduce ‘Silicon Valley Nerds’

Hurricane Melissa: Record-Breaking Category 4 Storm Batters Jamaica, Heads Towards Cuba, Mass Evacuations Underway

World Stroke Day 2025: Don’t Ignore These Silent Signs That Could Save a Life

World Heart Day 2025: One Small Habit That Can Make a Big Difference to Your Heart Health

India First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train Video Goes Viral: Check Route, Dates, Facilities & More

LATEST NEWS

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online Manuka Oval Ground

From Gig Work To Green Energy: Youth-Led ‘Our Future India’ Report Reimagines Viksit Bharat

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

ENG W vs SA W Head To Head ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Who Holds The Edge Before Semifinal Clash?

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (29-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Dalal Street Trembles As SEBI’s Mutual Fund Revamp Hits AMC Stocks Hard; HDFC AMC and Nippon Life India AMC Slip Over 4%

What Is Rhabdomyolysis? The Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Cricketer Tilak Varma Fought

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (29.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 29 October 2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Orkla India IPO: Strong GMP And Brand Legacy Boost Investor Confidence At Rs 108- A Tasty Bet On India’s Packaged Food Boom

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know
Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know
Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know
Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS