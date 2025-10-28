Canada Shocker: Indian-Origin Businessman Darshan Singh Sahsi Killed In Car Shooting, All You Need To Know

A 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman, Darshan Singh Sahsi, was shot dead in front of his home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. The shocking murder was caught on a home security camera, with visuals showing Sahsi getting into a dark truck when an unidentified man crossed the street and shot him at close range.

The incident took place in the 31300 block of Ridgeview Drive. Abbotsford Police confirmed that officers found Sahsi critically injured when they arrived. Despite efforts by first responders to save his life, he died from his injuries at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case. Investigators said the probe is still in its early stages and have urged anyone with information or footage from the area to come forward. Following the incident, three nearby schools were placed under a “shelter-in-place” order as a precautionary measure.

Who Was Darshan Singh Sahsi?

Originally from Punjab, India, Darshan Singh Sahsi was the President of Canam International, a clothing recycling company operating in both India and Canada. Based in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, the company employed several members of the Punjabi community and contributed to environmental sustainability.

Sahsi was well-known for his philanthropy and community involvement. Satnam Singh Chahal, Director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), praised him in a social media post, saying, “His enterprise not only provided employment to many members of the local Punjabi community but also contributed significantly to the region’s recycling and sustainability efforts.”

Chahal also noted that Sahsi maintained strong business and charitable ties in both Punjab and Gujarat, supporting various causes in India.

In 2016, Sahsi gained attention for speaking out publicly against Punjab’s drug crisis after losing a family member to addiction.

