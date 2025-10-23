LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana donald trump crime news Delhi Government meta entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

Indian-origin trucker Jashanpreet Singh, 21, was arrested for a California freeway crash that killed three. Reports say he entered the US illegally in 2022 and was driving under the influence. ICE has filed a detainer against him after his arrest.

Indian-Origin Trucker Arrested in California Crash That Killed Three. (Photo: X@BillMelugin_)
Indian-Origin Trucker Arrested in California Crash That Killed Three. (Photo: X@BillMelugin_)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 23, 2025 23:12:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway that left three people dead and several others injured. According to reports, Singh, who hails from Yuba City, had illegally entered the United States from Mexico in 2022.

Entered the US Illegally in 2022

Officials said Jashanpreet Singh crossed the southern US border from Mexico and was intercepted by Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector in March 2022. Under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy, Singh was among several undocumented migrants who were allowed to remain free while awaiting immigration hearings.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later confirmed that Singh was in the US without legal status. Following his arrest, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has now issued an immigration detainer against him.

Crash Caught on Dashcam

The fatal crash occurred on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, San Bernardino County. Shocking dashcam footage showed Singh’s semitruck slamming into an SUV without braking, triggering a massive fire that engulfed multiple vehicles.
 Authorities said three people were killed, including one man from Upland, while at least four others were injured, including Singh himself and a roadside mechanic helping with a tire change.

Toxicology reports revealed that Singh was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. He now faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, and other offenses.

Questions Over Truck License Issuance

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about how Singh, an undocumented immigrant, managed to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in California despite his illegal status and alleged lack of English proficiency.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticised California’s lax enforcement of trucker language requirements.

“California is the only state that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read road signs and communicate with law enforcement. I put states on notice this summer enforce English requirements or the checks stop coming,” Duffy warned.

Previously, the Trump administration had threatened to take away $40 million in federal highway safety grants from California for failing to comply with federal standards regarding language proficiency for commercial drivers.

Investigation in Progress

Investigations are ongoing by various authorities, including the California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez indicated that Singh was impaired at the time of the crash, and is still determining more information about his immigration status and driving record.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mahmoud Khalil? Palestinian Activist At Center Of Trump-Era Deportation Battle In The US

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: California crashJashanpreet SinghJashanpreet Singh news

RELATED News

WHITE HOUSE ON TRUMP ASIA TRIP: ON WEDNESDAY WILL MEET WITH SOUTH KOREA LEADER

UPDATE 2-Hungary's Orban seeks to boost support, opposition holds rival rally on 1956 anniversary

UPDATE 2-Super Micro cuts first-quarter revenue forecast on delivery delays

Shashi Tharoor Slams Donald Trump, Tells Him To Refrain From Commenting On India’s Russian Oil Policy, ‘Shouldn’t Tell What India Will Do’

BRIEF-Agi Infra Approves Raising Of Funds Of Up To 5 Billion Rupees

LATEST NEWS

India Women Clinch Crucial Win, Defeat New Zealand By 53 Runs To Enter World Cup Semifinals

China-linked battery company abandons plan to build Michigan plant, state says

Messi extends Inter Miami contract to 2028

MercadoLibre to sell products of Brazil rival Casas Bahia under new partnership

Will Lionel Messi Stay At Inter Miami Until 2026? The ‘GOAT’ Signs A New Contract

Apple loses landmark UK lawsuit over app store commissions

No Russian or Belarusian athletes will compete at Paralympics

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally
Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally
Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally
Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

QUICK LINKS