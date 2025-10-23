Who Is Jashanpreet Singh? Indian-Origin Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 3 In California Crash, Reportedly Entered US Illegally

A 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, has been arrested in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle crash on a Southern California freeway that left three people dead and several others injured. According to reports, Singh, who hails from Yuba City, had illegally entered the United States from Mexico in 2022.

Entered the US Illegally in 2022

Officials said Jashanpreet Singh crossed the southern US border from Mexico and was intercepted by Border Patrol agents in California’s El Centro Sector in March 2022. Under the Biden administration’s “alternatives to detention” policy, Singh was among several undocumented migrants who were allowed to remain free while awaiting immigration hearings.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) later confirmed that Singh was in the US without legal status. Following his arrest, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has now issued an immigration detainer against him.

Crash Caught on Dashcam

The fatal crash occurred on the 10 Freeway in Ontario, San Bernardino County. Shocking dashcam footage showed Singh’s semitruck slamming into an SUV without braking, triggering a massive fire that engulfed multiple vehicles.

Authorities said three people were killed, including one man from Upland, while at least four others were injured, including Singh himself and a roadside mechanic helping with a tire change.

Toxicology reports revealed that Singh was driving under the influence of drugs at the time of the collision. He now faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, and other offenses.

Questions Over Truck License Issuance

The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about how Singh, an undocumented immigrant, managed to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in California despite his illegal status and alleged lack of English proficiency.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticised California’s lax enforcement of trucker language requirements.

“California is the only state that refuses to ensure big rig drivers can read road signs and communicate with law enforcement. I put states on notice this summer enforce English requirements or the checks stop coming,” Duffy warned.

Previously, the Trump administration had threatened to take away $40 million in federal highway safety grants from California for failing to comply with federal standards regarding language proficiency for commercial drivers.

Investigation in Progress

Investigations are ongoing by various authorities, including the California Highway Patrol (CHP). CHP Officer Rodrigo Jimenez indicated that Singh was impaired at the time of the crash, and is still determining more information about his immigration status and driving record.

