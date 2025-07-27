Global DJ star Steve Aoki and his wife, model Sasha Greysun, have revealed happy news to the world, declaring the birth of their first child, a baby boy, on a really unique day: their wedding anniversary on July 25, 2025. The pair, whose colorful characters and largely low-key relationship are an enigma to many, posted the adorable news on social media, unveiling their son’s quirky name: Rocky77.

The accidental coincidence of their wedding anniversary and baby’s arrival is a very intimate new chapter for this award-winning artist and family.

The announcement, greeted by a flood of congratulatory posts from fellow celebrities and our fans all over the world, marks a gentle and sweet time in the lives of two celebrities who are known for their thumping beats and energetic stage performances.







Rocky77’s Arrival: A New Rhythm for the Aokis

With the arrival of Rocky77, Steve and Sasha Aoki are ushering in an exciting new chapter of their lives, introducing a wholly different rhythm into their already dynamic lives. Known for their exhilarating careers, the one public persona of Steve with his electrifying EDM sets and Sasha with her prominent modeling work is now about to see a shift with the introduction of Rocky77 into their life. This couple is now faced with sleepless nights, initial giggles, and endless wonder, contrasting deeply with the pounding basslines and strobe lights to which they are accustomed.

Fans are curious to see how this new family dynamic will eventually carry over into their public life and perhaps even inspire new creative products from Steve or a new perspective from Sasha. The arrival of Rocky77 promises to give their already colorful life an even deeper sense of purpose and happiness, setting a unique new tempo for the Aoki household.

Balancing Stardom and Family Life: The Private World of Public Figures

The announcement also gives a glimpse into the private world of Steve Aoki and Sasha, who have managed to keep their relationship relatively away from the harsh spotlight of the public eye. Although Steve is a worldwide sensation famous for his high-energy performances and cake-throwing stunts, information about his private life, particularly his marriage to Sasha, has been kept relatively under wraps.

This public announcement of such a significant personal milestone serves to illustrate the comfort of the couple in bringing their audience into this celebratory chapter. It speaks to the continued challenge for celebrities to navigate demanding careers and a pull for private family life.

The addition of Rocky77 will no doubt bring new facets to their lives, requiring adaptations of their schedules and priorities, as would any new parents.

