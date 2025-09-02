LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Dwayne Johnson Lost 28 Kg For The Smashing Machine Role And It's Not Ozempic

How Dwayne Johnson Lost 28 Kg For The Smashing Machine Role And It’s Not Ozempic

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stunned fans with a 28 kg weight loss for his latest film, The Smashing Machine. The transformation was unveiled at the Venice Film Festival, where he appeared alongside co-star Emily Blunt. Johnson revealed the role pushed him both physically and creatively, marking a bold new chapter in his career.

Dwayne Johnson drops 28 kg for The Smashing Machine, wows fans at Venice Film Festival with lean new look. Photos/X-@TheRock
Dwayne Johnson drops 28 kg for The Smashing Machine, wows fans at Venice Film Festival with lean new look. Photos/X-@TheRock

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: September 2, 2025 14:52:09 IST

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has lost around 28 kg of weight for his role in the latest film, The Smashing Machine. The new caught eyeballs at the Venice Film Festival on September 1 as he stepped onto the red carpet. At the World Premiere of his film, Johnson looked leaner.  Photos on social media showed Johnson in a blue button-up shirt and black pants, alongside co-star Emily Blunt. His new leaner and slimmed-down look quickly went viral on social media.

The Smashing Machine And Dwayne Johnson’s Role Transformation

In The Smashing Machine, Johnson portrays the role of legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film is directed by Benny Safdie, and draws inspiration from the same-named 2002 documentary.

Kerr battled substance abuse and personal struggles during his career. The new movie featuring Johnson explores Kerr’s relationship with his then-girlfriend. The role is played by Emily Blunt.   

Also Read: The Rock’s Shocking 60-Pound Weight Loss Sparks Concern, Leaves Fans Questioning His Health And Future

Dwayne Johnson Speaks About Portraying Mark Kerr’s Role 

During a press conference at Venice, Johnson opened up about his decision to take on the role, explaining his desire to push beyond the boundaries Hollywood had placed on him.  

“I understood that, and I made those movies, and I liked them, and they were fun, and some were really good and did well, and some not so,” Johnson said. “I just had this burning desire and this voice that was saying ‘Well, what if? What if there is more and what if I can?’”  

Johnson revealed that the role of Kerr was both a creative and physical challenge for him. He said his weight loss transformation, which brought him down from roughly 300 lbs to about 240 lbs, was his choice to make sure the role has the fighter authenticity. 

“It was something I was really hungry to do,” he said, describing the change as part of his journey to challenge himself in new ways after years of blockbuster roles.  

How Dwayne Johnson Lost Weigh

Johnson’s 28 kg weight loss raised questions online, with some social media users joking, “Can’t believe The Rock is on Ozempic too.”

However, there is no evidence linking his transformation to weight-loss drugs. Instead, Johnson cited a combination of factors – treatment for digestive health issues that began in early 2024 and his intense commitment to preparing for the role.  

Johnson is a lifelong advocate of rigorous training. He said that his transformation was the result of disciplined hard work rather than shortcuts.

“For me, sweating it out at the gym has always been an essential part of life,” he said. 

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears

Tags: Dwayne JohnsonDwayne Johnson weight lossThe Rock

