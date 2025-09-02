LIVE TV
Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears

Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears

Dwayne Johnson received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his powerful role in The Smashing Machine. The actor, portraying UFC legend Mark Kerr, broke down in tears as the audience applauded.

Dwayne Johnson In Smashing Machine
Dwayne Johnson In Smashing Machine

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 2, 2025 05:18:05 IST

Dwayne Johnson received an overwhelming 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival for his role in The Smashing Machine. The 53-year-old actor broke into tears as the audience erupted in applause on Monday night.

Directed by Benny Safdie, the film follows legendary fighter Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. Johnson portrayed Kerr’s struggles outside the ring, including addiction and identity battles. Co-star Emily Blunt and Safdie embraced him during the emotional moment. The real Mark Kerr, present at the screening, also wept, adding to the powerful atmosphere that marked the film’s debut.

Audience Compares Reception to Brendan Fraser’s Moment

The response to Johnson’s performance reminded audiences of Brendan Fraser’s tearful comeback at Venice in 2021 with The Whale. Fans greeted Johnson before the screening with his famous wrestling catchphrase, “Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?!” He laughed with warmth and engaged with the crowd before taking his seat. As the credits rolled, the actor stood speechless while applause continued. The film’s emotional impact and audience reaction instantly positioned it as one of the strongest contenders of the awards season. The event highlighted Johnson’s new role as a serious actor in the awards circuit.

Johnson Takes on a Career-Defining Role

Johnson, known globally as WWE’s The Rock and for blockbuster hits like Black Adam and Baywatch, embraced a career-defining transformation. Wearing prosthetics, he appeared nearly unrecognisable as he portrayed Mark Kerr’s battles with fame, addiction, and personal struggles.

“This is the kind of storytelling that’s raw and real,” Johnson told Variety. “Benny Safdie pushes the envelope with characters who are authentic, sometimes uncomfortable, but always arresting.” 

Oscar Buzz Surrounds The Smashing Machine

Industry insiders already placed The Smashing Machine at the center of Oscar discussions after its Venice premiere. The film, distributed by A24, is set for release in November. Festival attendees praised Johnson’s emotional portrayal, describing it as his most authentic performance.

The buzz placed him in the spotlight among A-list names like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Emma Stone, also attending Venice. As Safdie’s direction received acclaim, Johnson’s portrayal of Kerr emerged as one of the most talked-about performances of the festival. With awards season approaching, the film established itself as a strong contender for top honors.

Tags: Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears

Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears

Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears
Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears
Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears
Dwayne Johnson Gets 15-Minute Ovation At Venice For The Smashing Machine, Wipes Tears

