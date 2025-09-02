LIVE TV
War Practice 2025: Indian Army Contingent Reaches Alaska For The 21st Edition Of Yudh Abhyas

War Practice 2025: Indian Army Contingent Reaches Alaska For The 21st Edition Of Yudh Abhyas

The Indian Army has joined U.S. troops at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for Yudh Abhyas 2025, a two-week joint military exercise focusing on mountain warfare, heliborne operations, and multi-domain readiness. The drill aims to boost cooperation and strengthen capabilities for United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Yudh Abhyas 2025, Pic Credit: X
Yudh Abhyas 2025, Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 2, 2025 03:41:21 IST

The Indian Army contingent has reached Fort Wainwright, Alaska, for the 21st edition of the India–USA Joint Military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2025. The exercise will run from September 1 to September 14, 2025. Soldiers from the Indian Army will train with U.S. forces in multiple tactical drills designed to strengthen cooperation between both nations and enhance readiness for global peacekeeping operations.

Madras Regiment to Train with U.S. 11th Airborne Division

The Indian Army has deployed personnel from a battalion of the Madras Regiment for the exercise. They will train alongside the U.S. 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment “Bobcats” of the Arctic Wolves Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division. Both contingents will work together to build interoperability and rehearse combat drills in extreme weather conditions, reflecting real-world operational challenges.

Training in Mountain Warfare and Heliborne Operations

The two-week exercise will focus on specialized drills such as heliborne operations, surveillance, rock craft, mountain warfare, casualty evacuation, and combat medical aid. Both armies will also conduct integrated training in the use of artillery, aviation, and electronic warfare systems, ensuring greater effectiveness in joint operations.

Focus on UAS, Counter-UAS, and Multi-Domain Readiness

Subject-matter experts from India and the United States will lead working groups on key areas, including unmanned aerial systems (UAS), counter-UAS operations, information warfare, communications, and logistics. The exercise will conclude with joint tactical maneuvers such as live-fire drills and high-altitude warfare scenarios, sharpening preparedness for United Nations peacekeeping missions and multi-domain challenges.

War Practice 2025: Indian Army Contingent Reaches Alaska For The 21st Edition Of Yudh Abhyas

QUICK LINKS