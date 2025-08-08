LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?

Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?

Elnaaz Norouzi turned down a ₹6 crore offer to join Bigg Boss 19, choosing to focus on her acting career instead. Balancing Indian and international projects, she prefers building a lasting legacy over quick reality TV fame, showing rare clarity and boldness in the entertainment industry.

Elnaaz Norouzi turned down a ₹6 crore offer to join Bigg Boss 19
Elnaaz Norouzi turned down a ₹6 crore offer to join Bigg Boss 19

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 8, 2025 10:40:22 IST

Saying no to ₹6 crore isn’t something most people would even think about. But Elnaaz Norouzi just did exactly that  and she did it without blinking.

Elnaaz Norouzi rejects ₹6 crore offer from Bigg Boss 19, prioritising long-term acting goals over instant reality TV fame.

The actress, known for her roles in Sacred Games and The Traitors India, was offered a whopping ₹6 crore to be part of Bigg Boss 19. That’s not pocket change it’s serious money. But for Elnaaz, the offer didn’t align with her path, and she turned it down.

This wasn’t the first time she got the call. Apparently, Bigg Boss has reached out to her every single year. But this time, the stakes were higher. The money, the Platform but were huge for someone who wants to built a career in entertainment, but sometimes the few rules and ethics one has, is bigger than anything else.

Elnaaz Norouzi Prioritizes Craft Over Quick Fame, Declines Reality TV Payday

Why? Because Elnaaz is laser-focused on her acting career. While being between Indian and international projects, and the idea of pressing pause to sit in a house full of cameras and drama just didn’t make sense to her. She’s not chasing quick fame she’s playing the long game.

It’s not that she’s against reality shows. She respects what the show does for people. But it’s just not her vibe. She doesn’t want to be known for shouting matches or emotional meltdowns. She wants to be known for the characters she brings to life on screen.

In a world where everyone’s looking for shortcuts to fame, Elnaaz choosing to say no not once, but repeatedly  shows just how clear she is about what she wants.

And let’s be honest: that kind of clarity, especially in showbiz, is rare. Saying no to ₹6 crore? That’s not just bold that’s bold.

Also Read: ‘The Traitors’ Winner Nikita Luther Shuts Down Bigg Boss Speculation At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Elnaaz Norouzireality TV

RELATED News

NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Sparks Fly Between Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Viral Clip – Watch What Everyone’s Talking About
What’s Really Going on with Kumar Mangat Pathak and the Drishyam 2 Money Scandal?
‘The Paper’ Trailer Drops: Cast, Plot, When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Sydney Sweeney Joining Devil Wears Prada 2? Spotted On The Set Amid Jeans Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Bansidhar Singh
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Bandana Singh
Bandana Devi
Bandan Kumar Singh
Banarsi Das
Who Is Ben Shelton? The Tennis Star Who Just Dethroned Karen Khachanov In Toronto Final!
Bambam Sah
Bam Bhola Yadav
Tariff Tensions 2025: Why Indian Traders Are Facing Persistent Red Signals In The Stock Market Everyday?
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?
Elnaaz Walked Away from Bigg Boss 19, But How Much Money Did She Turn Down?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?