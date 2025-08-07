‘The Traitors’ Winner Nikita Luther Shuts Down Bigg Boss Speculation At We Women Want Conclave And Shakti Awards 2025

The Woman International Writer of the Year 2025 Award: Asia and International Conclave and Shakti Awards 2025 was star studded with professional poker champion and reality TV winner Nikita Luther taking center stage in a candid chat with Uday Pratap Singh, Senior Editor at NewsX.

Ever since earning the distinction of becoming the first Indian female to win a world poker championship, Luther has carved out her career in the areas of strategic thinking, taking risks, and unapologetically breaking the rules.

Claiming the Victory at the Traitors

By discussing her experience on The Traitors, Luther explained how her playing poker influenced her attitude during the show.

“Poker is a game of survival… the last one standing wins. That’s the mindset I took into The Traitors. I wasn’t playing not to lose. I was playing to win.”

She said she found it easy to stay unnoticed with the rest of them being noticed because of her calm demeanor. She attributes her success in this show to the edge that I had over the others owing to my experience in poker strategy.

“Sometimes being silent worked as being a silent killer,” she added.

When asked about her now-viral comment on reality shows being “scripted,” Luther clarified that while no lines were written for contestants, narratives were built during editing, especially to condense 16 hours of footage daily into an hour-long show.

Breaking Stereotypes Through Poker and Persistence

Luther’s journey into poker was anything but traditional. “Nobody wakes up one day and says they want to be a professional poker player,” she said. It all began when she started playing poker online during a difficult phase in her life.

The element of theatre grew to become a world championship with a great career opportunity in the sport awaiting him.

She emphasized the role of women in poker: “Women are more measured with risk and have a better handle on emotions… I found that to be a strength in a mind sport like poker.”

Far from feeling out of place in a male-dominated field, Luther used it to her advantage. “Guys at the table were often more intimidated by me than I was of them,” she smiled.

From Gaming Icon to Shakti Award Winner

Luther noted her joy of going back to her hometown Delhi and being recognized in an event that glorifies the power of women.

“Choosing something unconventional like gaming and still being recognized—it just shows how far the world has come in embracing diverse talents,” she shared.

On being asked where she draws her power from, Luther replied, “I never thought women were less than men. My strength comes from not conforming to society’s stereotypes.”

She also confirmed that while she’s open to more reality shows if they involve strategy and skill, she’s steering clear of Bigg Boss, saying bluntly, “Absolutely not.”

Rapid Fire With Nikita Luther

In a fun closing round, Luther shared her favorite things—from Indian cuisine and basketball to Elon Musk as her icon.

When asked what superpower she’d want, she chose time travel. And when asked who’s the biggest “innocent” in the entertainment world? “Me,” she grinned, before cheekily calling her interviewer the “biggest traitor” for putting her on the spot.

Having won her Shakti Award later that night, Nikita Luther was not just a role model in the field of games as she was an example of making bold decisions, being smart, and having no fears.

What is We Women Want?

We Women Want is an upbeat weekly show on NewsX that pinpoints the issues that are faced on a daily basis by women, domestic violence, IVF, career troubles and relationships. It is a network which not only comprises of success stories but also those who live in the midst of their battles.

The show constantly invites lawyers, doctors, activists, and experts to assist women in getting information, clarity, and support that they require. With time it has turned out to be much more than a talk show now it is also a platform where women can speak up and be heard.

Watch the interview here:

