Emmy Awards 2025: Adolescence Lead Actor Owen Cooper, 15, Turns Youngest To Receive Emmy Award

At just 15 years old, Owen Cooper made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest-ever winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The “Adolescence” star achieved another milestone as the youngest male actor to win an Emmy in any acting category.

Cooper surpassed five adult nominees, including co-star Ashley Walters, Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard, and Rob Delaney. In July, he had already set a record as the youngest-ever nominee in his category, further cementing his achievement with Sunday’s historic win.

Youngest Emmy winner ever in any male acting category. Congratulations to Adolescence’s OWEN COOPER. pic.twitter.com/nU63DGPg1R — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2025

Owen Cooper’s Journey To The Historic Win

Owen Cooper, a Manchester native with no acting experience before Netflix’s limited series Adolescence, sealed his place in Emmy history with this victory. The series, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, introduced Cooper to global audiences.

Previously, Jharrel Jerome held the record as the youngest supporting actor in a limited series, winning at age 21 for When They See Us in 2019. However, Cooper’s success rewrote the record books, placing him among the most celebrated young talents recognized by the Emmy Awards. His journey highlights how fresh faces continue to redefine acting milestones.

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises Adolesence’s Owen Cooper before the Emmys 😭 pic.twitter.com/qKEwi1iD80 — Netflix (@netflix) September 14, 2025

About Netflix Series Adolescence

Adolescence, the series that launched Owen Cooper into the spotlight, is a psychological drama streaming on Netflix. The four-part British production tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who faces arrest for murdering a classmate.

Instead of focusing only on the crime, the show explores the deeper issues of mental health, peer pressure, and society’s responsibility in such cases.

Owen Cooper is a first-time #EMMY winning actor at the age of 15.

pic.twitter.com/UVnTlAHpVy — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 15, 2025

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, the series stands out for its distinctive filming style each episode unfolds in a continuous single take, giving the drama an unbroken and immersive flow.

Young Emmy Winners Who Made History

Though Owen Cooper now holds the title as the youngest male acting Emmy winner, he is not the youngest overall. That record belongs to Roxana Zal, who won at 14 in 1984 for Something About Amelia. Kristy McNichol remains the only person to win two Emmys before turning 18, earning her first at 15 in 1977 for Family and another at 17.

Other young winners include Zendaya at 24 for Euphoria, Michael J. Fox at 25 for Family Ties, and Richard Thomas at 21 for The Waltons. Each name adds to Emmy’s history of youthful talent.

Young Nominees Who Left A Mark

Not every young Emmy nominee has taken home the trophy, but many still made history with their nominations. Keshia Knight Pulliam remains the youngest-ever Emmy nominee, receiving a nod at just six years old for The Cosby Show in 1986.

Fred Savage and Millie Bobby Brown followed at 13 with nominations for The Wonder Years (1989) and Stranger Things (2017). Other talented teen nominees include Malcolm Jamal Warner, Asante Blackk, Claire Danes, and Patty Duke.

These names reflect how the Emmys have consistently recognized young talent shaping television through remarkable performances.

