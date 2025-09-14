WATCH: Deleted Scene From Mahavatar Narsimha Surfaces On The Internet, And It Features Hiranyakashipu

Mahavatar Narsimha just won’t back down. It’s been tearing up the box office for over 50 days now. Dropped in theatres on July 25, 2025, and in not one, not two, but five languages. Oh, and if 3D’s your thing, that’s on the menu too.

Even with pretty wild competition and movies coming and going faster than you can say “interval,” this mythological juggernaut is still playing in more than 240 theatres across India.

Mahavatar Narsimha: Deleted Scene Sparks Frenzy

Not something you see every weekend, honestly. To keep fans hyped (or maybe just a humble flex), the filmmakers decided to serve up a deleted scene on social media.

So, if you missed it, the cut scene dives into the whole “Hiranyakashipu’s reflection releasing his inner demon” part. The team shoved it up on Insta with a straight-up dramatic caption: “Hiranyakashipu’s reflection unleashed the Inner Demon Watch #MahavatarNarsimha Deleted Scene Witness the epic spectacle, running successfully in cinemas near you.” Very extra, but hey, it works.

How did the fans react to the Mahavatar Narsimha deleted scene?

Naturally, fans had questions. One said, “Bro, why wasn’t this in the movie?” One seriously devoted soul goes, “Was this really a deleted scene? Watched it three times, didn’t see this bit anywhere!”

For those not up to speed, Ashwin Kumar’s at the helm here, telling the fierce tale of Lord Narsimha, Vishnu’s avatar taking names and defending the faithful.

Critics and audiences alike are eating it up, and everyone’s yapping about the visuals and how the film juggles deep spiritual vibes with some in-your-face action. Even folks who aren’t usually into mythological dramas are finding reasons to stick around.

All the while, Mahavatar Narsimha’s stomping through competition like it’s no big deal. Shows you what happens when word-of-mouth actually works.

