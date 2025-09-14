Did Aamir Khan Bad-Mouth About His Cameo In Rajinikanth’s Coolie? Here’s What The Actor Really Said

Aamir Khan has strongly resisted any such negative statement regarding the recent blockbuster Coolie, starring superstar Rajinikanth and a huge success at the box office.

On the internet, it had already been speculated that Aamir had attacked the plot and performance of the film. His team was, however, very fast to release a statement that would clear the air and end the misinformation.

Aamir Khan Denies Criticism of Rajinikanth’s Coolie Amid Viral Rumours

The spokesperson of Aamir Khan said that Mr Aamir Khan has never given such an interview and has also not said anything negative about the movie Coolie.

Mr Khan respects Mr Rajnikant more than Mr Lokesh and, indeed, the whole team of Coolie. The movie has already collected more than 500 Cr in the box office, which is a testimony in itself.

The explanation is made in the context of increasing fan discussion and media coverage with references to unverified sources. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie has been a massive hit, both with the audiences as well as critics who have hailed it as an outstanding movie with a strong lead performance by Rajinikanth.

The fact that its box office earnings have gone beyond the Rs. 500 crore mark is an indication that the movie is among the largest hits of the year.

Worst cameo in Indian cinema ✨🎥 I’ll start ~ Aamir Khan in Coolie.

pic.twitter.com/pRGT9xqQqz — Rahul (@IgniteKing_) August 27, 2025

Having stated this, Aamir is hoping to put to rest any undue controversy and reiterate his admiring opinion on Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj and the entire cast of the movie, The Coolie.

It was reported that Bollywood star Aamir Khan had requested the exhibitors and distributors to give more shows to the Coolie of Rajinikanth over the war 2 in India, particularly in multiplex chains of PVR- Inox. But how true is this?

Aamir Khan Productions spokesperson has made it clear that Aamir Khan and the rest of the team have nothing to do with Coolie distribution. Mr Khan has not placed any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His appearance in the movie is simply an act of his friendship towards the director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth.

All the AKP, and in particular Aamir Khan, are delighted at the success of the YouTube release of Sitaare Zameen Par and are ecstatic with the reaction it has got.

About Coolie

The Tamil film Coolie is a film that was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and was released on August 14 and is known to have worked on projects like Karthi in Kaithi, Vijay in Master and Leo, and Kamal Haasan in Vikram.

Under the leadership of Rajinikath, the movie had a cameo of Aamir among great actors such as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Shruti Haasan.

The uninitiated would assume that Aamir is a gangster called Dahaa in the film. Following the release of the film, there were numerous disapprovals of the actor when he said yes to the role.

But prior to the release of the film, he insisted on the fact that he had said yes to the film only to do in the film with Rajinikanth. Coolie was just added to the Prime Video streaming service.

ALSO READ: VIRAL VIDEO ALERT! Tiger Shroff’s Lookalike Working At A Grocery Shop Leaves The Internet In Splits