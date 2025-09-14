VIRAL VIDEO ALERT! Tiger Shroff’s Lookalike Working At A Grocery Shop Leaves The Internet In Splits

The phenomenon of Bollywood celebrity doppelgangers is not new, and some of them have garnered international recognition due to their striking resemblance to mainstream celebrities.

The newest attention grabber is a copy of a star, Tiger Shroff, the son of Jackie Shroff. In contrast with the Bollywood star, who is famous due to his gymnastic, muscle-built physique and dances, this lookalike is employed at a local grocery store.

But the face of the doubling partner of Tiger Shroff has not been disclosed yet, and he can be confused with the Bollywood actor with his look and beard.

Tiger Shroff’s Lookalike Goes Viral

The man appears in an Instagram video dressed in a blue kurth and a traditional cap of the same color and poses joyously before the camera in a local grocery store.

Tiger Shroff Doppelganger Steals The Show

The video became viral, and many people have said that the resemblance is even more impressive than Tiger Shroff. A follower of Instagram wrote, “Bro, trust me, he is better-looking than Tiger Shroff. One of these wrote, “Duplicate hi original lagta hai. One of the fans jokingly commented, Son of Ryan Gosling and Tiger Shroff.

This is what one user wrote: Tiger Shroff 2.0 and another one commented: Tiger Shroff of Flipkart. Others were reactions like Tiger Shroff Xerox and 1 st copy that was based on Guwahati Paltan Bazar.

Actor and Bigg Boss 3 contestant, Bakhtiyaar Irani remarked, “Omg this is ai, can not be he is exact.” One of them was joking, Shamsher Shroff.

Tiger Shroff 2nd Lookalike

It is not the first occasion when a resemblance of the actor has attracted mass attention. Previously David Saharaia, who lived in Assam, had topped the news due to his striking resemblance to the War star.

His disembowelled body appearance and Instagram profile are what made many fans refer to him as a duplicate of Tiger Shroff. IB Times says that David is frequently confused with Tiger, but wants to establish his own identity.

He said, it was very exciting at first because everybody was praising me, telling me that I was attractive, and I felt wonderful. I still feel good even today only that people know me only by his name and not mine. I am sometimes ashamed of it, but that is all. I see it as a positive thing.”

Speaking of the actor, he is already delighted by fans’ reaction to his latest action thriller, Baaghi 4, which stars Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sanjay Dutt.

