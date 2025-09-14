Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged

An instance of hooliganism by lawyers has emerged in the Tis Hazari Court at Delhi, where a group of lawyers beat up a person to death in a ruthless manner.

The incident happened on September 12, according to information, when a 70-year-old woman appeared in the court with her son Harsh and daughter. It is during this period that a dispute occurred with lawyer Samuel Masih, who was dealing with the case who requested a file. It then in turn, escalated.

Harsh and his 70 years old mother were beaten by his lawyer Samuel Masih and his gang of goons inside the Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi when Harsh asked him to return his case file.

The client’s mother cried out, but they did not cease.

Other lawyers soon followed suit and began to beat Harsh. His shirt was torn. A video of the incident is now going viral in social media. In the video, it is observed that when the old woman attempts to interfere, she is abused.

The lawyers are observed dragging her down, taking her out of the sight of her son and beating Harsh to death. The old mother and his sister pleaded them to leave, but the lawyers did not leave Harsh.

Allegations against the client

Harsh finally gets time to run away to a corner, only to be again assaulted by the lawyers with all their might. It is during the attacks that he gets hurt close to his eye and begins to bleed.

This case at Tis Hazari Court casts serious doubts. But now a lawyer named Samuel Masih has levelled misconduct charges against Harsh. Another one is even reported that a woman lawyer has filed a complaint against Harsh. The police are busy investigating the issue.

Parking Controversy in the past also resulted in confrontations.

It is interesting to mention that approximately six years ago, a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court had also received wide coverage.

An argument between the lawyers and the Delhi Police had then escalated into a fight, hurting both police and some lawyers. A few vehicles were part of the confrontation that were burnt down.

