Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations asia cup 2025 Florida Puppy Rescue anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war Boeing safety violations
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged

Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged

In a shocking incident at Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, lawyers brutally attacked a client despite his elderly mother’s pleas. The viral video shows the violence escalating, raising serious concerns over courtroom safety and lawyer misconduct. Police are investigating the matter.

Delhi Tis Hazari Court Viral Video (Pic Credit: X)
Delhi Tis Hazari Court Viral Video (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 14, 2025 09:45:22 IST

An instance of hooliganism by lawyers has emerged in the Tis Hazari Court at Delhi, where a group of lawyers beat up a person to death in a ruthless manner.

The incident happened on September 12, according to information, when a 70-year-old woman appeared in the court with her son Harsh and daughter. It is during this period that a dispute occurred with lawyer Samuel Masih, who was dealing with the case who requested a file. It then in turn, escalated.

The client’s mother cried out, but they did not cease.

Other lawyers soon followed suit and began to beat Harsh. His shirt was torn. A video of the incident is now going viral in social media. In the video, it is observed that when the old woman attempts to interfere, she is abused.

The lawyers are observed dragging her down, taking her out of the sight of her son and beating Harsh to death. The old mother and his sister pleaded them to leave, but the lawyers did not leave Harsh.

Allegations against the client

Harsh finally gets time to run away to a corner, only to be again assaulted by the lawyers with all their might. It is during the attacks that he gets hurt close to his eye and begins to bleed.

This case at Tis Hazari Court casts serious doubts. But now a lawyer named Samuel Masih has levelled misconduct charges against Harsh. Another one is even reported that a woman lawyer has filed a complaint against Harsh. The police are busy investigating the issue.

Parking Controversy in the past also resulted in confrontations.

It is interesting to mention that approximately six years ago, a parking dispute at Tis Hazari Court had also received wide coverage.

An argument between the lawyers and the Delhi Police had then escalated into a fight, hurting both police and some lawyers. A few vehicles were part of the confrontation that were burnt down.

ALSO READ: World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

Tags: Delhi Tis Hazari Courtlatest viral newslawyersviral video

RELATED News

Can You Play With Water Of a ‘Naali’? In THIS Country, People Splash Each Other With It
Dance, Funny Moves, Laughs In Streets: Nepal Protestors Spark Netizen Jokes During Unrest
Meet Man, An Indian, Who Owns 22 Luxury Flats In Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Once Worked As Mechanic, His Name Is…
Meet World’s Richest Woman Ever, Was Wealthier Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, Jeff Bezos, Her Net Worth Was…
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

LATEST NEWS

‘Tamil Loves Hindi’: Did You Know Tamil Nadu Has A Hindi Prachar Sabha | Hindi Diwas
"Good start by Khalid Jamil, but needs consistency…": Bhaichung Bhutia at Fit India Sundays
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 Thrilling Encounters That Fans Still Remember
Bigg Boss 19 Paychecks Revealed: From Gaurav Khanna To Tanya Mittal, Contestant Salaries Will Make You Quit Your Jobs
BCCI Elections 2025: Status Quo Likely, But Presidency Race Hints at Change
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Indian Bowlers vs Pakistani Bowlers H2H Records, Stats
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demands withdrawal of Maratha reservation GR, calls for OBC rally
Hindi Diwas: Is Hindi Really India’s National Language?
Sushila Karki to assume charge as Nepal's interim PM at Singha Durbar today
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged
Caught On Cam: Lawyers Gang Up To Beat A Client Inside Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, 70-Year-Old Mother Also Gets Dragged

QUICK LINKS