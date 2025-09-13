World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

In Indiana’s Fort Wayne, a sunflower now towers over rooftops, power cables, and just about pretty much everything else in the neighbourhood, The Associated Press reported Friday. Measuring 35 feet and nine inches, the flower – nicknamed named ‘Clover’ – is officially the tallest sunflower ever recorded, according to Guinness World Records.

However, for 47-year-old Alex Babich who grew the flower, the gesture is more about honouring where he came from and leaving behind a legacy that lasts.

“I am going to die someday, but the stories of this flower will live on,” Babich recently told reporters, while adding, “My kids will be telling this story to the grandkids,” as reported by AP.

Nicknamed ‘Clover’, this skyscraping sunflower was grown by Alex Babich (USA, b. Ukraine) – a landscape gardener, seed seller and outdoor gear designer – along with some green-fingered support from his family. It was confirmed to be 10.90 m (35 ft 9 in) high, the tallest EVER! pic.twitter.com/uAA2SYiAgo — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 11, 2025

A Tribute to Ukraine

Babich, who immigrated to the US from Ukraine back in the early 90s following the Chernobyl disaster, started growing sunflowers seven years ago as a homage to his roots. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and has long symbolised peace and resilience.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the flower, analysts believe, has taken on even deeper meaning: from moments of civilian defiance to global solidarity campaigns.

“We just pray that the war will end, that the killing will stop,” Babich said, per AP. “We just hope this inspires some people in the right places. It’s been long enough.”

Built with Love (and Clovers)

Stressing that ‘Clover’ was the product of years of trial and error, Babich recently revealed that it all began with his first 13-foot tall sunflower and gradually worked upward.

His 10-year-old son, Babich insists, helped give the flower its name by placing four-leaf clovers on its leaves for good luck.

“It’s one of my kids,” AP quoted Babich as saying. “You are out there every day taking care of it.”

The Big Moment

On September 3, Babich’s backyard became the stage for a world record attempt. About 85 people showed up- right from local master gardeners to officials from the Allen County Department of Weights and Measures. Icy D. Eagle, the mascot of the Fort Wayne Komets, too was reportedly in attendance.

Using a 40-foot cherry picker, the final measurement was made at 35 feet and 9 inches, beating the previous record from Germany by five feet, per AP.

“It’s very emotional,” Babich reportedly said, adding, “It is as good as it gets for someone who grows giants.”

Sharing Seeds, Spreading Hope

According to The Associated Press, Babich’s sunflower will soon be featured in a documentary titled ‘Bloom’, which is set for release this summer. Until then, he is sharing the joy by planting sunflowers at campsites and handing out seed packets with the message: ‘Spread the love – sunflower seeds.’