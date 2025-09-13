World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news Guinness World Records donald trump Congo news Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

Alex Babich, a Ukrainian-American in Indiana, grew a sunflower reaching 35 feet 9 inches - the tallest ever measured. Guinness world records confirmed the feat. Babich sees the bloom, named 'Clover' as a tribute to Ukraine and a symbol of peace. It will be featured in a documentary titled "Bloom."

A Ukrainian immigrant in Indiana has grown the world's tallest sunflower 'Clover' at 35 feet nine inches as a tribute to his homeland. Guinness confirmed it as a new world record. (Photo: X/@GWR)
A Ukrainian immigrant in Indiana has grown the world's tallest sunflower 'Clover' at 35 feet nine inches as a tribute to his homeland. Guinness confirmed it as a new world record. (Photo: X/@GWR)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last updated: September 13, 2025 04:04:51 IST

In Indiana’s Fort Wayne, a sunflower now towers over rooftops, power cables, and just about pretty much everything else in the neighbourhood, The Associated Press reported Friday. Measuring 35 feet and nine inches, the flower – nicknamed named ‘Clover’ – is officially the tallest sunflower ever recorded, according to Guinness World Records.

However, for 47-year-old Alex Babich who grew the flower, the gesture is more about honouring where he came from and leaving behind a legacy that lasts.

“I am going to die someday, but the stories of this flower will live on,” Babich recently told reporters, while adding, “My kids will be telling this story to the grandkids,” as reported by AP.

A Tribute to Ukraine

Babich, who immigrated to the US from Ukraine back in the early 90s following the Chernobyl disaster, started growing sunflowers seven years ago as a homage to his roots. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower and has long symbolised peace and resilience.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the flower, analysts believe, has taken on even deeper meaning: from moments of civilian defiance to global solidarity campaigns.

“We just pray that the war will end, that the killing will stop,” Babich said, per AP. “We just hope this inspires some people in the right places. It’s been long enough.”

Built with Love (and Clovers)

Stressing that ‘Clover’ was the product of years of trial and error, Babich recently revealed that it all began with his first 13-foot tall sunflower and gradually worked upward.

His 10-year-old son, Babich insists, helped give the flower its name by placing four-leaf clovers on its leaves for good luck.

“It’s one of my kids,” AP quoted Babich as saying. “You are out there every day taking care of it.”

The Big Moment

On September 3, Babich’s backyard became the stage for a world record attempt. About 85 people showed up- right from local master gardeners to officials from the Allen County Department of Weights and Measures. Icy D. Eagle, the mascot of the Fort Wayne Komets, too was reportedly in attendance.

Using a 40-foot cherry picker, the final measurement was made at 35 feet and 9 inches, beating the previous record from Germany by five feet, per AP.

“It’s very emotional,” Babich reportedly said, adding, “It is as good as it gets for someone who grows giants.”

Sharing Seeds, Spreading Hope

According to The Associated Press, Babich’s sunflower will soon be featured in a documentary titled ‘Bloom’, which is set for release this summer. Until then, he is sharing the joy by planting sunflowers at campsites and handing out seed packets with the message: ‘Spread the love – sunflower seeds.’

Tags: Guinness World Recordshome-hero-pos-8Indiana newslatest US newsTallest sunflower

RELATED News

Who Is Silverio Villegas‑Gonzalez? ICE Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect After Car ‘Drags’ Agent Near Chicago
Trump Administration Moves to End Pollution Reporting Rule for Big Polluters as Key Climate Provision Faces Rollback
"Good that Nepal is choosing a leader," says former Indian Ambassador to Nepal
Nearly 200 Dead in Two Congo Boat Accidents This Week: What We Know So Far
Donald Trump Says He Will Send National Guard to Memphis – Here’s What’s Happening

LATEST NEWS

SG Pipers appoints Tim Oudenaller, Sofie Gierts as head coaches of men's and women's teams
Priyanka Chaturvedi urges for cancellation of upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match at Asia Cup
February 2020 Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Adjourns Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid And Eight Others To September 19
Kataria Jewellers to Open New Showroom in Indore This Diwali Season
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
"Our bowling unit outstanding, but batting needs work": Pakistan skipper after beating Oman by 93 runs
Wordle Hint For September 13th 2025: This Five-Letter Word Implies Worst Moment Of A Particular Situation
Karnataka: 8 people killed, 22 injured after truck rams into Ganesh procession in Hassan
"There are so many people who inspired me": Legendary actor Brahmanandam reflects on his life's philosophy in autobiography
Ahead of the Festive Season, Flipkart Witnesses Multi-Fold Growth in Electronics; Tier-2+ Regions Emerge as Major Growth Drivers
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?
World’s Tallest Sunflower: How Tall Is the ‘Clover’ and Where Does It Bloom?

QUICK LINKS