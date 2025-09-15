Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches

The 77th Primetime Emmy Award was a celebration of the best in television that honours the best performance, writing, directing and production in drama, comedy, limited series and variety programming.
The ceremony was held in Los Angeles, and it was both fan-favourite and breakthrough shows, with Netflix, Apple TV, and major series being the most nominated and awarded.
The most successful series, such as Adolescence, The Pitt, and The Studio, were nominated and won various awards, and their actors, such as Noah Wyle, Britt Lower, Cristin Milioti, and Owen Coope,r have won them all.
Other prominent winners were The Pitt, which won 3 trophies and Severance and Hacks, which won two each. Although Severance dominated the nominations with 27, it was beaten on the main stage, with The Penguin receiving the next highest number of nominations at 24.
In the same breath, The Studio was the recipient of four Emmys such as Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Directing for a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series.
Hannah Einbinder accepting her first-ever Emmy win — “Go Birds, Free Palestine and Fuck ICE!”
See the full winners list:

Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners
Best Drama Series
The Pitt (WINNER)
Best Comedy Series
The Studio (WINNER)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence (WINNER)
Best Reality Competition Program
The Traitors (WINNER)
Best Talk Series
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)
Best Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Best Variety Special (Live)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Britt Lower, Severance (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman, Severance (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)
Owen Cooper delivers an acceptance speech as he becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old.
See the full winners list:

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Dan Gilroy, Andor (WINNER)
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio (WINNER)
Best Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (WINNER)
Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence (WINNER)