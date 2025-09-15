Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners, Big Losers, Youngest Winner And Viral Speeches

The 77th Primetime Emmy Award was a celebration of the best in television that honours the best performance, writing, directing and production in drama, comedy, limited series and variety programming.

The ceremony was held in Los Angeles, and it was both fan-favourite and breakthrough shows, with Netflix, Apple TV, and major series being the most nominated and awarded.

The most successful series, such as Adolescence, The Pitt, and The Studio, were nominated and won various awards, and their actors, such as Noah Wyle, Britt Lower, Cristin Milioti, and Owen Coope,r have won them all.

Other prominent winners were The Pitt, which won 3 trophies and Severance and Hacks, which won two each. Although Severance dominated the nominations with 27, it was beaten on the main stage, with The Penguin receiving the next highest number of nominations at 24.

In the same breath, The Studio was the recipient of four Emmys such as Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Directing for a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series.

Hannah Einbinder accepting her first-ever Emmy win — "Go Birds, Free Palestine and Fuck ICE!"

Emmy Awards 2025: Check Full List Of Winners

Best Drama Series

The Pitt (WINNER)

Best Comedy Series

The Studio (WINNER)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Reality Competition Program

The Traitors (WINNER)

Best Talk Series

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (WINNER)

Best Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Best Variety Special (Live)

SNL50: The Anniversary Special (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle, The Pitt (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman, Severance (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Owen Cooper, Adolescence (WINNER)

Owen Cooper delivers an acceptance speech as he becomes the youngest male actor to win an Emmy at 15 years old.

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Dan Gilroy, Andor (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio (WINNER)

Best Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen, The Studio (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Adam Randall, Slow Horses (WINNER)

Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Philip Barantini, Adolescence (WINNER)