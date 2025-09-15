Emmy Awards 2025: Despite Multiple Nominations The Bear And The White Lotus Fail To Win A Single Award
Emmy Awards 2025: Despite Multiple Nominations The Bear And The White Lotus Fail To Win A Single Award

The Bear and The White Lotus went empty-handed at the 2025 Emmy Awards despite multiple nominations. Netflix’s Adolescence led with 6 wins, including acting awards. Severance, Hacks, and The Studio also secured wins, while technical categories saw recognition for The White Lotus.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 15, 2025 14:56:41 IST

The Bear and The White Lotus were also empty-handed at this year’s Emmys, and a few surprises were expected.

Although both shows had already won several Emmys several years ago, their most recent seasons were clearly less popular with the members of the TV Academy that determines the winners.

The White Lotus was also dominating the nominations in this year’s Emmy Awards, with 10 nominations in key categories, including acting nominations for cast members Aimee Lou Wood, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Sam Rockwell and Walton Goggins.

Nevertheless, it was Tramell Tillman of Severance who ended up winning the Best Supporting Actor In A Drama medal, as Katherine LaNasa beat the stars of The White Lotus for her work in The Pitt, which also won as Outstanding Drama Series.

In the case of The Bear, which lost all six of the major awards the film was nominated in, Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri lost their categories to Hacks by The Studio by Seth Rogen and Jean Smart, respectively.

In the meantime, Jeff Hiller became the first winner of the Emmy of Somebody Somewhere, defeating two times winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Hannah Einbinder won in Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, Hacks.

It is worth noting that the White Lotus still won one Emmy this year, though in a technical category, with Cristobal Tapia de Veer winning another award for the excellent original title theme music.

Cristobal will also not be back to host the upcoming fourth season of the show following a major fallout with White Lotus creator Mike White, which was very public.

Adolescence is a hard-hitting drama by Netflix that has been the biggest winner of the Emmys of this year because it has won all six categories in which it was nominated.

This saw the cast members Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Owen Cooper win acting awards, with the latter becoming the youngest man to win an Emmy.

The Studio by Apple TV+ and The Pitt by HBO were also domineering with several wins, whereas Severance and Hacks received two each.

