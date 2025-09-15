Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025 Emmy Award 2025 Maoism Kirishi refinery anime movie asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation

Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation

Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 13:51:07 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): Nearly two months after it’s cancellation, ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ took home the Emmy for outstanding talk series.

On Sunday night (local time) audience at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles rose to its feet when Colbert hit the stage, chanting, “Stephen! Stephen! Stephen!”, People reported.

In his acceptance speech, Colbert thanked the studio despite his show’s cancellation.

“I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing the show,” Colbert said.

“Personally I want to thank my beautiful, brilliant wife Evelyn [McGee-Colbert] who’s the real brains of the outfit, and my three children — Madeline, Peter and John,” he continued.

Later he added, “Sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it. In September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor!”

Also nominated in the category were The Daily Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Announcing his show’s cancellation on the July 17 episode of his show, Colbert, 61, said, “Before we start the show, I want you to know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending the Late Show in May.”

The announcement came after Colbert criticized Paramount, the parent company of CBS, during his July 14 episode for its USD 16 million settlement with President Donald Trump on July 3. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: emmysemmys-2025entertainment newsStephen Colbert

RELATED News

This Unexpected Celebrity Friendship Is Pure Goals
Why Celebs Are Suddenly Ditching Designer Logos
How This Bollywood Diva Quietly Built a Million-Dollar Empire
Weekend Ka Vaar: Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek become first contestants to leave Bigg Boss 19 house
Box Office Battle Heats Up: Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Vs Mirai Clash For Weekend Crown

LATEST NEWS

ITR Filing 2025 Deadline: Entrepreneurs With Foreign Income Must Adhere To These Key Rules Before Filing 2025 Returns
MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Hong Kong, Macau; hails role in strengthening ties
This AI Prompt Turns Any Man Into A Vintage Legend- Google Gemini’s Peaky Blinders Makeover Could BE The Internet’s New Obsession
10 Key Pointers From The Supreme Court’s Interim Judgment On The Waqf Amendment Act, 2025
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality rights amid online misuse
Stephan Graham's 'Adolescence' wins big at 2025 Emmys, takes home Best Limited Series award
Bring Your Self Image Back To The ’90s With Gemini AI, Check For Tips
BPSSC, CSBC Aspirants Protest Over Transparency In Exams In Patna
India AI rules 2025: AI not static, regulation must match pace of tech advancement: Nirmala Sitharaman
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation
Stephen Colbert receives standing ovation for Emmys 2025 Win after talk show cancellation

QUICK LINKS