Euphoria Season 3 Gets Oscar-Winning Upgrade: Hans Zimmer To Score Music For Zendaya Starrer Series

Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer joins Euphoria Season 3 as co-composer alongside Labrinth. Starring Zendaya, the new season features a time jump, new cast members including Sharon Stone, and is expected to stream in 2026. The series will conclude its story with this eight-part chapter.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 24, 2025 20:26:17 IST

Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer has boarded the third season of Zendaya starrer ‘Euphoria’, reported Deadline. He will compose alongside British musician Labrinth, who scored the first two seasons.

The third season of the series is currently in production. The second season premiered in 2022.

According to Deadline, the third season features Zendaya’s return as Rue Bennett, alongside Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Eric Dane, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Dominic Fike, and Maude Apatow.

Colman Domingo returns as a guest star, with Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry upped to series regulars alongside fresh faces, including Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, and Toby Wallace.

Barbie Ferreira, however, will not feature in Season 3, according to Deadline. Actress Sharon Stone is also set to make an appearance in the new season.

The eight-part season will include a time jump that takes the characters out of high school and is expected to conclude the story.

On boarding the series as a music composer, Hans Zimmer said, “It’s an honour to join this incredible team of storytellers led by the visionary Sam Levinson. Together, they have crafted such a bold and moving series that has meant so much to audiences.

Labrinth’s music has shaped the show’s identity, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing story and helping shape this new season through music,” as quoted by Deadline.

Musician Labrinth described Zimmer as one of his “heroes” in music composition.

“Another chapter in the Euphoria universe. So great to join Hans, one of my heroes in film score, and bring some new magic to this new season,” said Labrinth.

The third season is expected to stream in 2026, according to Deadline.

(With Inputs From ANI)

