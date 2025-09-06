LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Exciting stuff coming up:" R Madhavan teams up with MS Dhoni

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 20:29:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI): Looks like fans of actor R Madhavan and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni have something exciting to look forward to.

On Saturday, Madhavan took to Instagram Story and teased fans about his collaboration with Dhoni.

The image shows a behind-the-scenes setup with a green screen. Madhavan and Dhoni are seen dressed in black outfits and sunglasses, holding guns.

“Exciting stuff coming up,” Madhavan posted.

Besides this, Madhavan is gearing up for the release of ‘Dhurandhar’, which also features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

Dhurandhar is directed by ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ director Aditya Dhar. It is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Speaking of Dhoni, he was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The two-time World Cup-winning captain became the 11th Indian to be inducted into the special club during a ceremony in London in June this year.

The ICC Hall of Fame celebrates the extraordinary achievements of cricketing legends who have shaped the sport’s rich and vibrant history. Players are eligible for induction only five years after their final international appearance.

From lifting India’s first T20 World Cup in 2007 with a young, untested squad, to guiding the Men in Blue to a historic 2011 ODI World Cup win at home, and adding the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win all three ICC white-ball trophies. His leadership calmed the chaos, turning pressure into opportunity and dreams into triumphs.

Beyond captaincy, Dhoni redefined the role of a finisher in ODIs. His unbeaten 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 remains the highest score by a wicketkeeper in the format. With over 10,000 ODI runs at an astonishing average of 50.57, his legacy with the bat is as impactful as it is enduring. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: BollywoodCricketms dhonir madhavan

