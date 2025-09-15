Farah Khan teases Akshay Kumar over 'Tees Maar Khan 2', actor jokes 'Himesh Reshammiya buys tickets for her'
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 15, 2025 20:53:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Filmmaker-actor duo Farah Khan and Akshay Kumar marked an epic reunion on the sets of Bigg Boss 19, sparking a fun-filled moment.

Taking to her Instagram story, Farah shared a picture with Akshay, teasing if he wishes to work on the sequel of their 2010 film, ‘Tees Maar Khan’.

“Tees Maar Khan 2 banaien kya?? @akshaykumar such fun hosting together,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Akshay Kumar, along with his Jolly LLB 3 co-star Arshad Warsi, stepped in to join the hosting duties for Bigg Boss 19 for a special episode, led by Farah Khan. With a mix of humour, drama, and a lot of memorable moments, the actors also interacted with the contestants.

Akshay, known for his playful style, had a fun session with many, setting a light-hearted tone.

At one point, the actor was seen in a hilarious banter with Farah Khan, even recreating his iconic dialogue, “Aurat banne ka shauk hai.”

As Farah enquired about the release of Jolly LLB 3, Akshay joked, “I know you won’t go on the first day. I must tell you, this woman never buys tickets to watch films. Himesh Reshammiya buys them for her.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Subhash Kapoor’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’, co-starring Arshad Warsi. The trailer was unveiled earlier this month, promising an epic courtroom face-off between the duo.

The story revolves around a case involving struggling farmers whose lands are being seized by a dishonest businessman, played by Gajraj Rao. Akshay Kumar’s character finds himself in trouble when he lands on the wrong side of the case, leading to a series of chaotic and witty exchanges with Arshad Warsi.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, and Gajraj Rao. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is set to hit theatres on September 19, 2025. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

QUICK LINKS