Home > Entertainment > Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested: What's The ₹30 Crore Bollywood Fraud Case About? Explained

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was arrested by Mumbai and Rajasthan Police in a ₹30 crore fraud case. He is accused of cheating Dr. Ajay Murdia by promising huge profits for a biopic on Murdia’s late wife, a claim Bhatt denies.

Vikram Bhatt was arrested in a joint operation by Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police. (Photo: X)
Vikram Bhatt was arrested in a joint operation by Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 7, 2025 19:27:13 IST

Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has been arrested by a joint team of Rajasthan Police and Mumbai Police in connection with a ₹30 crore fraud case. The director was reportedly taken into custody from his sister-in-law’s house in Mumbai’s Yaari Road area. This comes after weeks of escalating investigations surrounding allegations made by Dr. Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF Hospital, who claims to have been defrauded in a high-profile film project.

The Allegations Against Vikram Bhatt

According to the FIR filed at Bhupalpura Police Station, Udaipur, Dr. Murdia alleges that Vikram Bhatt, along with his wife Shwetambari Bhatt and six others, lured him into investing over ₹30 crore in a proposed film project. The film, intended as a biopic honoring Dr. Murdia’s late wife, was promised to generate profits of up to ₹200 crore.

Dr. Murdia claims he was introduced to Vikram Bhatt by Dinesh Kataria at Vrindavan Studio, Mumbai, on April 25, 2024, where the idea of the biopic was discussed. According to the complaint, Vikram Bhatt and the team made assurances about high returns, but the film allegedly stalled midway, and payments were not cleared.

Vikram Bhatt’s Response to the Allegations

Prior to his arrest, Bhatt had publicly dismissed the claims, stating that the FIR contained misleading information. Speaking to NDTV, he said:

“The police have been completely misguided. The things written in the FIR are absolutely wrong. Something ‘forged’ has been created to trap me and seven others in this case.”

Bhatt further claimed that the movie was halted by Dr. Murdia, and he did not receive the remaining payments, contradicting the allegations of fraud.

Who Else Is Involved?

Apart from Vikram and his wife, the FIR mentions several other accused individuals, including:

  • Dinesh Kataria – the intermediary who introduced Dr. Murdia to Bhatt

  • Mehboob Ansari – producer

  • Mudit Bhutattan

  • Ashok Dubey

  • Gangeshwar Lal Srivastava

  • Bhatt’s daughter, Krishna

The Udaipur Police had earlier issued a lookout notice against the accused, restricting their international travel without prior permission and summoning them to court on 8 December 2025.

The Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Vikram Bhatt’s arrest was carried out jointly by Mumbai Police and Rajasthan Police, with plans for transit remand to take him from Bandra Court, Mumbai, to Udaipur for further investigation. The arrest marks a significant escalation in what has been a high-profile legal battle, drawing attention to financial disputes in Bollywood film projects.

Officials confirmed that the case is being treated seriously due to the substantial financial amount involved and the multiple high-profile names listed in the FIR.

Case posing finger to Bollywood?

The case highlights the growing scrutiny over financial dealings in the Indian film industry, especially when involving large investments in biographical or tribute films. With the ₹30 crore allegation and potential profits of ₹200 crore at stake, the matter has caught media and public attention, further complicated by Bhatt’s high-profile status as a filmmaker.

Industry experts note that disputes over film financing, agreements, and alleged fraud are not uncommon in Bollywood, but arrests of prominent directors remain rare, making this case particularly significant.

The legal proceedings will continue in Udaipur, where police will investigate the claims in detail. Vikram Bhatt and the other accused are expected to face charges of cheating and fraud, with courts determining the legitimacy of the claims and whether criminal intent was involved.

Meanwhile, the case has sparked discussions in Bollywood about transparency in film financing and the responsibilities of filmmakers toward investors.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 6:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS