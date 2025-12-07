LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office 'Marvel' Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office ‘Marvel’ Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

Marvel’s Avengers Endgame is set for a 2026 re-release. Could it dethrone Avatar and reclaim the world’s highest-grossing film title? Find out how.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 14:01:07 IST

Avengers Endgame Set for Re-Release: Will The Box-Office 'Marvel' Dethrone Avatar and Reclaim No.1 Worldwide? Explained

Marvel Studios has made an announcement about ‘Avengers: Endgame’ getting a second theatrical release, in September 2026, alongside two new MCU films, ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ and ‘Spider-Man: Brand-New Day.’ Many believe that the re-release of ‘Endgame’ is not only to help drive excitement and interest in the new films but also to attract nostalgia and new fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Current Ranking of Endgame and Projections of Future Rankings

When ‘Endgame’ was first released in 2019, it grossed over $2.8 billion (US), making it one of the highest-grossing films to date. However, due to the number of times that ‘Avatar’ has been re-released, ‘Endgame’ now ranks just under ‘Avatar,’ which is approximately $126 million (US) higher than ‘Endgame.’

How Endgame Could Help Reach Number One Again

Since Endgame is already close to Avatar’s overall gross, even a minimal box office resurgence (due mostly to audience demand for theatres and renewed interest from audiences prior to the release of new MCU films) could be enough to push Endgame ahead of Avatar in total box office gross. If it does return to the No.1 position, it would also be the first film to gross over $3 billion (US) worldwide.

Impacts of this Announcement on Fans and Box Office Records

For fans, this is another chance to see the last movie that wraps up the first ten years of the MCU in theaters. For studios, this helps generate interest in new movies, as well as harnesses nostalgia from earlier movies.

If the movie continues to do well at the box office, we could see huge shifts in global box office rankings of the highest-grossing movies in history.

This article is based on information available from credible news sources at the time of writing. Box office figures, re-release dates, and rankings are subject to change. Readers are advised to follow official announcements for updated information. This content is intended for informational purposes only and does not guarantee future outcomes.

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 2:01 PM IST
