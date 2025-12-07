LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Here's How Much the Ranveer Singh Starrer Collected on Its Second Day

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Here’s How Much the Ranveer Singh Starrer Collected on Its Second Day

Dhurandhar Day 2 box office collection: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller earns ₹31 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹58 crore in India.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Here’s How Much the Ranveer Singh Starrer Collected on Its Second Day

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 7, 2025 09:54:57 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Here’s How Much the Ranveer Singh Starrer Collected on Its Second Day

Day 2 saw the action-packed spy thriller ‘Dhurandhar’ starring Ranveer Singh continued to perform well at the Box Office with a huge collection of ₹31 crores (India Net) on Saturday, 6th December 2025. The film had an impressive first day as well, and with many members of the audience giving Great reviews, more and more people went to see the film over the weekend. 

Day 2 Collection & 2 Day Collection Total 

Day 2 Collection: ₹31 crores (India Net). Total 2 Day Collection: ₹58 crores 

This is now one of the Largest Openings for a Bollywood movie this year! 

How did the numbers jump up from Day 1 to Day 2?

With the shows taking place in theatres all over the Country, Saturday shows were all sold out, with Full House Exhibitions being recorded in all major cities on Saturday, Morning, Afternoon & Evening. 

Word of Mouth from Day 1, was excellent, with Fans posting on Social Media after having seen the movie, stating their thoughts about the movie. 

The Main points that fans enjoyed about ‘Dhurandhar’; Ranveer Singh’s outstanding performance, the film’s reeling storyline and it’s high energy, stunt-packed fight scenes

What This Means for Dhurandhar

In its first 2 days, Dhurandhar has grossed ₹58 crores, making it a big success for its opening weekend. Some trade analysts predict that if this trend continues into yet another weekend, it should surpass ₹100 crores by the end of its opening weekend; thus cementing Dhurandhar’s title as one of the biggest box office hits of 2025.

So What Does This Mean

Dhurandhar’s Day 2 performance indicates to us that the film has made an impression on its audience. With good box office numbers, great reviews, and increasing viewer interest, Ranveer Singh’s latest spy thriller appears likely to have a long run at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures mentioned in this article are based on early reports and estimates from trade analysts and media sources. Actual collections may vary.

ALSO READ: YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt: Who Are They? Age Gap Between the Couple Goes Viral

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 9:54 AM IST
Tags: Bollywood box office 2025Bollywood hit moviesDhurandhar box office day 2Dhurandhar collectionDhurandhar day 2 collectionDhurandhar earningsDhurandhar total collectionDhurandhar weekend forecastRanveer Singh box officeRanveer Singh Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2: Here’s How Much the Ranveer Singh Starrer Collected on Its Second Day

QUICK LINKS