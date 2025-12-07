YouTuber Sourav Joshi Marries Avantika Bhatt: Who Are They? Age Gap Between the Couple Goes Viral

Following the wedding of prominent Indian YouTuber Sourav Joshi and Avantika Bhatt, there is a large amount of social media activity surrounding the new pairing as images from the wedding are being posted online and many viewers want to know who Avantika is and what her age is.

Who is Sourav Joshi?

Sourav Joshi is an Indian YouTuber who is one of the most followed creators in the country and gained popularity for posting videos of his artwork and sketches through his YouTube channel called SouravJoshiVlogs. After the lockdown began, his audience rapidly grew when he began creating daily life vlogs. The Vlogger Mouth Watering Star started his channel on September 8, 2000, and is now one of the largest channels in the world with more than 100 million subscribers. His channel focuses on family-friendly vlogs, travel content, and lifestyle updates.

Who is Avantika Bhatt?

Avantika Bhatt was not a well-known public figure prior to marrying Sourav Joshi. She reportedly hails from a humble family from Uttarakhand. According to reports, Avantika is an astrologer’s daughter and had previously lived a very private life until she and Sourav became a couple. She recently garnered a lot of attention when Sourav revealed her face on a vlog that went viral.

Couple With An Age Difference

The groom is 25 years old (September 2000), and the bride is 26 years old (September 1999). Therefore, that means the couple is exactly 1 year apart in age. That news has been buzzing around social media for several weeks because their anniversary is this fall.

Couple Wedding Information

A private ceremony took place in Rishikesh, where Sourav married Avantika’s family and friends. Sourav was dressed in a beige sherwani and Avantika in a pink lehenga, and they’ve shared some wonderful pictures of their day.

Why Their Wedding Went Viral

The couple’s simple, yet elegant wedding has become very popular among fans, and many fans are posting their wishes, fan edits and talking about their cute chemistry along with their small age difference on social media.

Disclaimer: Information in this article is based on publicly available reports and social media sources. Details may change as more verified updates are released.

