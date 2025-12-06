LIVE TV
Akhanda 2 Delayed: Makers Promise Spectacular Release for Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Soon

Akhanda 2 starring Nandamuri Balakrishna has been postponed due to legal issues. Makers promise a spectacular release soon. Read about the delay, official statements, and what fans can expect.

Akhanda 2 Delayed: Makers Promise Spectacular Release for Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Soon

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 14:24:11 IST

Akhanda 2 Delayed: Makers Promise Spectacular Release for Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Soon

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated film, Akhanda 2, was set to be released on 5 December 2025, but only a few hours before the premiere, producers announced that the film would not be released as planned, citing ‘unforeseen circumstances’ for the delay. Fans and theatre owners were stunned that premiere shows had been cancelled in several cities.

Makers Speaks Out on Delay

The production company released an apology via social media to fans for the disruption of the release and promised to provide fans with an alternate release date as soon as possible. The production company also indicated that the delay was made in the interest of providing the audience with the best quality viewing experience possible. The film will be released with a ‘grand’ and ‘stunning’ event once it has finally been released to theatres.



Legal Issues Caused Delay

According to reports circulating in the industry, the legal issue stemmed from a ₹28 crore arbitration award reportedly obtained against the producers of Akhanda 2 by Eros International, which played an important role in the delay in the release of Akhanda 2. The Madras High Court has issued a stay on the release of Akhanda 2, requiring the makers to postpone the release of the film at the very last minute to comply with the law.

Delay in Film Releases and Fan Response

All of the films that were set to premiere this fall and the release date confirmed by the studios have all been postponed indefinitely. Fans are left waiting for an official announcement of the new release date. Most theatres are expected to either issue refunds or refund customers for rescheduled screenings depending on local regulations. The unexpected delay has caused huge amounts of excitement and concern for audiences; they are eagerly anticipating their chance to see these films at some point in the near future.

Promise of a Spectacular Return

While the fans are disappointed, the production companies produced the material for Akhanda 2 under the belief that the film would give them an even greater version of what they were working on. Whether it is due to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s star power or the extensive media buzz surrounding the movie itself, fans’ expectations of Akhanda 2 remain exceptionally high and they can expect to get an adrenaline rush from seeing the movie on the big screen.

This article is based on verified media reports and official statements from the film’s production team. Details about the release date and legal matters may change as new information becomes available. The article is intended to provide factual updates and does not intend to defame or target any individual or organization.

First published on: Dec 6, 2024 2:24 PM IST
Akhanda 2 Delayed: Makers Promise Spectacular Release for Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Soon

