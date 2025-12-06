LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni india news Ayodhya dispute Delhi Airport IndiGo news ambedkar death pakistan afghanistan clash afghanistan Argentina ms dhoni
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

Discover the inspiring real-life story of Major Mohit Sharma, the Ashok Chakra awardee whose bravery in counter-terrorism operations made him a national hero. Learn why his legacy is at the centre of the ongoing Dhurandhar movie controversy.

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 13:21:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

The movie Dhurandhar which stars Ranveer Singh and has created a huge controversy for an award-winning army officer who was given an Ashoka Chakra and is known as Major Mohit Sharma. Many people, (individuals, veterans, family supporters), think that this character in the film represents Major Mohit Sharma, and that Major Mohit Sharma is being insulted and incorrectly represented by the film.

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma?

Mohit Sharma is a Major of the Indian Army in the Para Special Forces (1 Para SF). He has received many awards for acts of bravery and leadership. Mohit was born on January 13, 1978, in Rohtak, Haryana, India. He grew up wanting to serve in the military and trained at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and then again at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he developed a reputation as a great leader with a lot of courage.

Extraordinary Bravery in Operations in Kashmir

In 2009, in the Kupwara region of Jammu & Kashmir, Major Sharma demonstrated incredible bravery leading a mission to kill terrorists during a gun battle when he was commanding a team attempting to rescue others from the terrorists. Major Sharma single-handedly killed many terrorists and subsequently saved his team members but was ultimately killed during this operation. For this action of great bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award in India.

The Dhurandhar Controversy Is Important

Some people think that the film’s plot is similar to Major Mohit Sharma’s life, and there are others who think that they should have noted that similarity. They support that all heroic actions of a true hero should be represented accurately if the movie represents his service and sacrifices.

Major Mohit Sharma Is An Inspiration

Major Mohit Sharma inspires many people throughout India. His courage, leadership and love of his country inspire many younger people to join the Armed Forces. Major Mohit Sharma reminds us that true heroes never die — they continue to live on as part of our nation’s pride.

This article is based on available public information, media sources, and historical references about Major Mohit Sharma and the Dhurandhar film controversy. The intention is to honour his legacy and inform readers, not to defame or target any individual, filmmaker, or organisation. Any factual inaccuracies, if found, are unintentional and may be updated as new verified details emerge.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood & Vir Das Ask Public Not to Disrespect Airline Ground Staff

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit SharmaAshok Chakra recipientsCounter-terrorism operations IndiaDhurandhar movie controversyIndian Army hero Major Mohit SharmaMajor Mohit SharmaMajor Mohit Sharma Dhurandhar controversyMajor Mohit Sharma real storyWho was Major Mohit Sharma

RELATED News

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Stephen Tamil Movie 2025: Check Out Release Date, OTT, Cast And Crew, Storyline, Reviews

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Gripping Spy Thriller Woos Audience, Crosses Rs 10 Crore On The Opening Day

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Say Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

From Radio To Reels: How Podcasts Became India’s Fastest-Growing Trend

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Team India Wins The Toss Against South Africa First Time In ODIs…

Google Launched Gemini 3 Deep Think: How It Works And Easy Steps To Use The Deep Think Feature

Cop Burnt Alive After Hyundai i20 Bursts Into Flames Near Annigeri, Karnataka; Probe On

Aequs IPO Allotment, GMP And Listing: What Investors Need To Know

Right To Disconnect Bill, Explained: Can Employees Legally Ignore Calls, Emails After Work?

‘Bullsh*t’: Elon Musk Slams EU For Fining X €120 Million, Here Are The 3 Reasons That Led To The Hefty Penalty

Mitchell Starc Delivers Surprise Fifty To Push Australia Ahead In Ashes Clash, Social Media Calls It ‘One For The History Books’

‘Asim Munir Should Be Arrested Than Honoured’, Says Top Pentagon Veteran; Wants US To Apologise To India

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy
Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy
Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy
Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

QUICK LINKS