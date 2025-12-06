Who Was Major Mohit Sharma? The Real Story of the Ashok Chakra Awardee Linked to the Dhurandhar Film Controversy

The movie Dhurandhar which stars Ranveer Singh and has created a huge controversy for an award-winning army officer who was given an Ashoka Chakra and is known as Major Mohit Sharma. Many people, (individuals, veterans, family supporters), think that this character in the film represents Major Mohit Sharma, and that Major Mohit Sharma is being insulted and incorrectly represented by the film.

Who Was Major Mohit Sharma?

Mohit Sharma is a Major of the Indian Army in the Para Special Forces (1 Para SF). He has received many awards for acts of bravery and leadership. Mohit was born on January 13, 1978, in Rohtak, Haryana, India. He grew up wanting to serve in the military and trained at the National Defence Academy (NDA) and then again at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he developed a reputation as a great leader with a lot of courage.

Extraordinary Bravery in Operations in Kashmir

In 2009, in the Kupwara region of Jammu & Kashmir, Major Sharma demonstrated incredible bravery leading a mission to kill terrorists during a gun battle when he was commanding a team attempting to rescue others from the terrorists. Major Sharma single-handedly killed many terrorists and subsequently saved his team members but was ultimately killed during this operation. For this action of great bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award in India.

The Dhurandhar Controversy Is Important

Some people think that the film’s plot is similar to Major Mohit Sharma’s life, and there are others who think that they should have noted that similarity. They support that all heroic actions of a true hero should be represented accurately if the movie represents his service and sacrifices.

Major Mohit Sharma Is An Inspiration

Major Mohit Sharma inspires many people throughout India. His courage, leadership and love of his country inspire many younger people to join the Armed Forces. Major Mohit Sharma reminds us that true heroes never die — they continue to live on as part of our nation’s pride.

