IndiGo Flight Chaos: Sonu Sood & Vir Das Ask Public Not to Disrespect Airline Ground Staff

IndiGo Airlines has been cancelling flights across India due to not having enough crew members, new regulations including requiring crew rest between duties, and overloading. There are therefore a lot of passengers who have been left stranded at Airports which created overcrowding initially with many angry passengers causing chaos at Airport counters.

Actor Sonu Sood & Other Celebrities Support Kindness Towards Ground Staff

Celebrities like Sonu Sood (whose own family has suffered due to this situation) have taken to social media asking anyone who flies to show kindness to the ground staff; he stressed that ground staff “are also stuck” in this predicament and that their ability to assist has been taken away by the cancellation of flights. Although Mr. Vir Das does not seem to have made any comments on the current situation, he has had many times in the past voiced discontent toward IndiGo regarding frequent flight delays.

“A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them.” @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/rd3ciyekcS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 6, 2025

The decent thing to do? The entire senior management of Indigo should be made to take shifts at the airport and stand there. From CEOs to VPs and such. The decision makers. Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew, and ground staff, who have been left… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 6, 2025

It’s not fair to blame the ground crew

The main issue caused by the majority of the current crisis is the number of flight crew available to support IndiGo’s high volume of operations (over 2200 flights/day). The airport ticket and gate staff do not decide on the flight schedule or when to cancel flights, but act only as a source of contact for passengers while waiting or experiencing delays.

What passengers should do:

Stay calm and respectful when seeking help; aggression will accomplish nothing.

Before you go to the airport, make sure your flight is still on schedule.

Look for updates on the websites of IndiGo and other airport authorities.

Do not take out your frustration on the ground staff; they are doing their jobs while working under significant stress.

The message from public figures, like actor Sonu Sood, is important — it serves as a reminder that in situations of disruption, we all need to show respect and empathy to one another. Even though the passengers may be angry, they are not the main cause of the problems; organizational failures are the cause.

This article is based on verified news sources and public statements. Flight schedules, cancellations, and policies are subject to change. Passengers should confirm details with IndiGo or airport authorities before traveling.

