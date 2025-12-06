Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar received a wonderful reception and opened to a massive ₹27 crore net receipt across India. It is Ranveer’s largest opening day ever.

Exceeded all expectations

There were predictions prior to the release that the film would earn between ₹15–20 crore on the first day, but the film’s opening day earnings blew those figures out of the water, demonstrating how much pre-release buzz and enthusiasm existed before the film actually debuted. Furthermore, the ₹27 crore debut is also the most significant opening day of this year.

What helped the big opening?

Dhurandhar’s successful opening day appears to have been supported by numerous elements, including a very broad release on numerous theatre screens, positive word-of-mouth by audiences regarding the film after they had viewed the film, and great anticipation surrounding the film. Although advance ticket sales were fairly moderate before the release of Dhurandhar, the momentum from ticket sales began to accelerate as the film was screened and viewers began to recommend it to others. The combination of a strong ensemble cast with a compelling spy thriller premise probably helped in attracting audiences to the theatres.

Looking ahead: Given the extremely strong start to Dhurandhar’s box office receipts, the film is positioned well for an extremely successful opening weekend, as well as potentially beyond that. Furthermore, this opening day performance represents a critical career milestone for Ranveer Singh.

The box office numbers mentioned are based on early trade estimates and may vary after official confirmation. All financial figures are approximate and subject to change.