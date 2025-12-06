LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance FIFA World Cup 2026 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s latest action thriller opens with a massive ₹27 crore on Day 1, becoming the biggest opener of his career. The film beats Saiyaara and sets the stage for a blockbuster weekend. Read full box-office report and audience response.

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 08:26:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar received a wonderful reception and opened to a massive ₹27 crore net receipt across India. It is Ranveer’s largest opening day ever.

Exceeded all expectations 

There were predictions prior to the release that the film would earn between ₹15–20 crore on the first day, but the film’s opening day earnings blew those figures out of the water, demonstrating how much pre-release buzz and enthusiasm existed before the film actually debuted. Furthermore, the ₹27 crore debut is also the most significant opening day of this year.

What helped the big opening?

Dhurandhar’s successful opening day appears to have been supported by numerous elements, including a very broad release on numerous theatre screens, positive word-of-mouth by audiences regarding the film after they had viewed the film, and great anticipation surrounding the film. Although advance ticket sales were fairly moderate before the release of Dhurandhar, the momentum from ticket sales began to accelerate as the film was screened and viewers began to recommend it to others. The combination of a strong ensemble cast with a compelling spy thriller premise probably helped in attracting audiences to the theatres.

Looking ahead: Given the extremely strong start to Dhurandhar’s box office receipts, the film is positioned well for an extremely successful opening weekend, as well as potentially beyond that. Furthermore, this opening day performance represents a critical career milestone for Ranveer Singh.

The box office numbers mentioned are based on early trade estimates and may vary after official confirmation. All financial figures are approximate and subject to change.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 8:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood box office collection todayDhurandhar beats SaiyaaraDhurandhar box office recordDhurandhar box office reportDhurandhar Day 1 box office collectionDhurandhar movie earningsDhurandhar opening day collectionhome-hero-pos-10Ranveer Singh biggest openerRanveer Singh new movie box office

RELATED News

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Gripping Spy Thriller Woos Audience, Crosses Rs 10 Crore On The Opening Day

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Say Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

Palak Muchhal Gives Big Update On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Delayed Wedding: ‘I Think The Families Have…’

‘Because Of Him, I Ruined My Career…’ Katrina Kaif’s Messy Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor Left Her In Ruins, Admits To Making A Mistake, Claims New Interview

HRK Films & BJ’s Unveil Motion Poster of ‘Sheeshe De Glass’ Featuring Kabbir Khan in a Dazzling Popstar Avatar

LATEST NEWS

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

Kashmir To Delhi: India Braces For Severe Cold Waves And Snowfall- Weather Advisory Warns Of Snow In The Hills, Cold Wave In The Plains

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief For Commuters, Set To Deploy…

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener
Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener
Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener
Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

QUICK LINKS