From Midsommar To Marriage: Are Florence Pugh and Finn Cole Engaged? Inside Hollywood’s Juicy Love Scoop!

Did Florence Pugh get engaged to Peaky Blinders hunk Finn Cole without anyone knowing? After a one-year fiery romantic connection, rumours about the wedding bells began to ring for the hottest couple in Hollywood. Stay tuned for the juicy truth!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 3, 2025 22:56:00 IST

Is Florence Pugh prepared to walk down the aisle with Peaky Blinders’ heartthrob Finn Cole? The internet is rife with rumors concerning their secret engagement after a year of steaming romance, and now we are ready to dive into the juicy details surrounding this A-list love affair!

From Friends to Fiances: Hollywood’s Blossoming Romance

Florence Pugh, 29, and Finn Cole, 29, first sparked romance rumors in September 2024 after sneaking out from a Netflix after-party in East London together. Their chemistry grew from a friendship forged on the set of Midsommar (2019), into something deeper.

Sources have stated that in a scenario worthy of a love story, since both busy with their work, the two have been nurtured away from the spotlight “in a bubble” that has now apparently burst into an engagement. “Finn and Florence have found something special,” a source allegedly told The Sun, intensifying the cries of wedding bells. 

Pugh and Cole’s Public Appearances and Subtle Clues

Their very few public outings remained low-key, keeping the fans guessing all along. From partying at Glastonbury to Cole showing up for Pugh at the Thunderbolts premiere in April 2025, the chemistry is just undeniable.

Pugh’s flirty comment on Cole’s Instagram post regarding the premiere: “Oh my gosh this is unbelievably exciting!” is yet another reason to believe something is up. In a September 2024 interview with Vogue, Pugh teased being in love, stating, “I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve.” Although nothing official has come from either party regarding an engagement, there is a general belief among insiders, per Goss.ie, that they have taken that next step.

A Private Relationship Amid Stardom

Despite being successful figures in show business-Pugh being an Oscar-nominated actress and Cole being Peaky Blinders’ Michael Gray-the couple wishes to enjoy their love life in private. Pugh had been ridiculed for dating Zach Braff in the past and has learned to keep her love life protected.  “I want to protect them,” she said about them in Harper’s Bazaar.

There has been no confirmation of the engagement, leaving fans to speculate from bits of evidence they put together from observing the couple during a cozy Christmas shopping spree in London and Cole’s attendance at some of Pugh’s family gatherings. Could it be that these stars will soon hear wedding bells? Stay tuned for more!

