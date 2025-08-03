Pop Icon Jessie J’s Shocking Hospital Rush, What Happened Weeks After Breast Cancer Operation?

Jessie J, 37, the pop queen and master of hits such as “Price Tag” and “Bang Bang,” has left her fans on the edge of their seats. Just six weeks after her breast cancer surgery last year, she ran herself back into the hospital. Here’s what the latest has brought up concerning her health crisis.

Jessie J’s Emergency Hospital Visit

This is Jessie J’s first medium revealing candid information to her 14 million Instagram followers from the hospital bed with a cannula in her arm, telling everyone of acute health scares without coughing six weeks after a mastectomy and breast tissue reconstruction operation because of her early-stage breast cancer.

Jessie J voltou ao hospital devido a uma infecção e líquido nos pulmões. Ela já recebeu alta e continua as investigações do novo diagnóstico. pic.twitter.com/0DTEfRSxz0 — Portal Jessie J (@PortalJessieJ_) August 3, 2025

She was back to the same ward because of symptoms which were suggestive of having a blood clot in her lung, thankfully, it turned to be neither. Now, they’re saying she’s got infection and some fluid accumulation. “Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital),” she shared and went outpatient with recovery.

A Tough Recovery Journey for the Pop Star

Jessie’s road to recovery proves rocky. Diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April 2025, she went for surgery immediately after a powerful performance at Capital’s Summertime Ball, held on 15 June. The good news in July had confirmed that the cancer had not spread, and yet, the heavy toll of recovery had almost reached all levels.

She admitted that the recovery process would be long and difficult, both physically and mentally, this had been the most challenging time for her, being the mother of a two-year-old boy.

Fans await news of her health and her promised return with “more music.” Jessie earlier teased about returning with “massive tits and more music” post-operation, putting it in her comic style, unbroken in spirit. As she continues outpatient treatment to pinpoint the infection, the music world holds its breath, rooting for her triumphant comeback.

Also Read: Harrison Ford Recalls Being Told He Had ‘No Future’ In Hollywood, Was Asked To Copy Elvis Presley