From Saree Model To Prayagraj Stampede Survivor: Tanya Mittal Bossing In Bigg Boss Season 19

Tanya Mittal entered Bigg Boss 19 with confidence and style, making sure all eyes turned toward her. She carried 800 sarees into the house, promising to change multiple times a day.

Tanya is not just a reality show contestant; she is a social media influencer, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, podcaster, and beauty queen. With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she regularly shares motivational content and fashion updates.

Tanya first gained attention at 18 when she entered pageantry and later won Miss Asia Tourism 2018 in Lebanon, representing India on the international stage.

Tanya’s Early Life and Family

Born on 27 September 2000 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Tanya credits her family for her courage and strong personality. Her nickname “Boss” came from her home, long before television fame.

Tanya entered the Bigg Boss house with this identity, demanding to be addressed as “Ma’am” or “Boss.” She studied architecture at Chandigarh University but chose a different career path. Tanya built her reputation as someone who combines glamour with ambition. Her background shows that her on-screen confidence is not just a performance but a part of her upbringing and character.

Tanya Mittal’s Business Journey

Tanya Mittal studied architecture but started her own business at 19 with only Rs 500. She launched Handmade Love by Tanya, a brand that began with handbags and later included accessories and sarees. Her company grew into a popular lifestyle brand. At the same time, Tanya continued to follow her passion for glamour and represented India in Miss Asia Tourism Universe, which she won.

She also gave TEDx talks, motivating young people to follow their dreams. Tanya successfully combined entrepreneurship and public presence, making her one of the unique personalities in Bigg Boss 19.

Sarees and “Boss” Persona

Tanya carried 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house, promising to wear three different sarees each day. She said sarees make her feel authentic, and she wanted to represent her personality in the show. She also declared that contestants must call her “Ma’am” or “Boss.” This bold demand created strong reactions among housemates and viewers. Tanya’s choice of fashion and her confident declarations quickly set her apart from other contestants. By mixing her style with her larger-than-life personality, she made sure she would not be forgotten in the competition.

She has worked with Girl Up and Pink Legal to promote women’s rights. Tanya even adopted a village near Gwalior, helping with the education of children and supporting families. Her work shows that her identity is not limited to fashion and glamour. Tanya balances her public image with meaningful efforts to bring change in society, proving her dedication to causes beyond television fame.

Tanya Mittal built strong financial success at a young age. She earns around Rs 6 lakhs every month from social media collaborations, endorsements, and her fashion business.

Her net worth is estimated at Rs 2 crores, making her one of the wealthiest contestants in Bigg Boss 19. With millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, Tanya built her presence as a digital personality. Her earnings, combined with her popularity, show how she transformed herself from a small-town girl into a successful entrepreneur and a well-known face in the Indian entertainment industry.

Survivor of Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Stampede

Tanya Mittal also survived a tragic incident at the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on 29 January 2025. The stampede during Mauni Amavasya killed over 80 people and injured many others. Tanya shared her experience in an interview, recalling how she tried to help children and women during the chaos.

She described holding bodies in her hands while protecting others from being crushed. Tanya said she covered her face while helping to avoid being treated as a VIP. Her bravery during the tragedy showed a different side of her personality, beyond glamour and fame.

