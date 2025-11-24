From Swimming To Regular Health Check-Ups And Love For Farming: A Glimpse Into Actor Dharmendra’s Daily Life Before He Was Admitted To Hospital

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away this morning at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and millions of fans in deep mourning. Speculation over his condition had begun early on November 24, after an ambulance under heavy security was seen arriving at his Mumbai residence, sparking immediate concern online.

Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last week following a sudden deterioration in his health. Reports suggesting that he was placed on ventilator support had intensified public anxiety. Throughout his hospitalisation, family members, including Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, and Hema Malini, were frequently seen at the hospital.

Several leading stars- among them Shah Rukh Khan with Aryan Khan and Salman Khan also visited the ailing actor on Monday.

Dharmendra’s Health Routine Built

Even in his late 80s, Dharmendra maintained a disciplined lifestyle, supported by regular medical check-ups. His daily routine, family sources said, included light exercises, breathing therapy, a simple diet, and continuous medical guidance. He preferred spending quiet time with his family, attended only select public events, and ensured his surroundings remained peaceful to conserve his energy.

Dharmendra’s Health Between 2018 & 2020

Between 2018 and 2020, Dharmendra faced multiple bouts of minor but concerning medical issues. These included episodes of weakness, dehydration, and a noticeable drop in stamina, often requiring brief hospital stays. Though none of these conditions were life-threatening, they served as reminders that advancing age was beginning to take a toll. Despite this, Dharmendra stayed connected with fans through videos and warm messages, always reassuring them that he was recovering well and staying positive.

Why Dharmendra Was Hospitalised In 2022

In 2022, the actor suffered a severe back muscle injury caused by overexertion during a film shoot. The pain became intense enough to require hospitalisation and close observation. Following a few days of medication and rest, Dharmendra returned home and even posted a video advising fans to take care of their posture and avoid unnecessary physical strain- a gesture that reflected both his resilience and his affection for his supporters.

Hospital Visits & Health Updates In 2025

This year, Dharmendra’s age-related complications reportedly increased. He began experiencing fluctuations in blood pressure, joint stiffness, reduced stamina, and occasional breathing difficulties- episodes that led to multiple emergency hospital visits. Moments before his passing, an ambulance accompanied by heavy security was seen outside his residence, a sight that quickly went viral and left fans wondering about his condition.

Glimpses Into Dharmendra’s Wellness-Focused Lifestyle

Previously in April, Dharmendra posted a candid video from his gym, dressed in athletic wear and a baseball cap. In the clip, he shared updates on his physiotherapy and exercise routine, saying, “Friends, I have started exercise and physiotherapy… I hope you must be very happy to see me. Look at my thighs and muscles.”

The actor proudly flexed, reinforcing his commitment to staying fit despite his age.

In August, he delighted fans again by sharing a serene video from his Lonavala farmhouse, offering a rare look into his peaceful morning routine.

“Good morning… ek ghanta yoga kiya, aadha ghanta pool mein exercise ki, aur fresh ho gaya hoon,” he said, adding that he was enjoying homemade curd afterward. His message ended with his trademark warmth: “Love you all, khush raho, jeete raho.”

Dharmendra’s Bond With Farming, Nature

Dharmendra’s love for nature was well known. His Lonavala farmhouse served as a sanctuary where he practiced yoga, exercised, and immersed himself in organic farming. His social media regularly featured glimpses of him tending to plants, sowing seeds, and enjoying the simplicity of rural life.

For the actor, the farmhouse was more than just a getaway- it symbolised his lifelong bond with the soil and his grounding philosophy toward health and happiness.

