Home > Entertainment > Narendra Modi's Tribute: PM Offers Condolences After Dharmendra's Passing

Narendra Modi pays heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra on X after the veteran actor’s death. Read PM Modi’s condolence message and how fans reacted.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 15:37:50 IST

The death of legendary actor Dharmendra took millions by surprise, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who published an emotional tribute post on social media. Modi talked of Dharmendra’s contributions to Indian cinema, which resonated with fans of Indian cinema around the world.

PM Modi’s Tribute on X After hearing of the news of Dharmendra’s death

PM Modi went onto the X app and published a heartfelt note remembering Dharmendra as one of the Charismatic, down-to-earth legendary actors to entertain moviegoers for generations. Dharmendra’s simplicity and down-to-earth nature made his screen presence more relatable for both viewer and audience on screen or off.

Dharmendra’s Contribution to Indian Cinema

PM Modi wrote Dharmendra is part of building his legacy as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, in classics Sholay, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and many others. His contribution to action, romance, or comedy made him a star as well. After many years of making films for all ages and decades later cherished through those films and entertainment. 

An All-Nation Loss

As the nation continues to mourn, a range of various celebrities and his fans are sharing their own grieving process. PM Modi’s post is a clear indication of the heavy heartedness of the body of the nation towards Dharmendra. Today marks the end of an era in our own lives but his legacy will typeset on in both his films and in the memories he brought to millions.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media posts. It aims to provide general updates without any intention to defame or misrepresent individuals. Readers are advised to verify details from official sources.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 3:37 PM IST
QUICK LINKS