Isha Deol Makes Emotional Appearance at Dharmendra’s Cremation, Offers Her Last Respect

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 14:21:37 IST

Dharmendra’s death leaves a colossal void in the Hindi film industry. Family and friends are still reeling from this devastating loss. Among the many who made their way to the venue for their farewell was Isha Deol, who gave an emotionally stirring appearance before the emotional event.

Isha Arrives Undoubtedly Sad to Say Goodbye

Isha Deol arrived at the cremation ground and certainly exchanged directly into the ground she is addressing to say her last goodbye with the family to her father. Wearing simple, traditional clothing and marked by an emotional expression, Isha refrained from talking and accompanying the rituals, indicating strength and sadness. In this manner, she bears the combined burden of grief and limbs and sadness with her family.



A Private Yet Touching Setting

The cremation ceremony was relatively private, attended only by family and a few well colleagues. Isha stood next to her sister Esha and family members sharing in her and lay beside her sister during the ceremony. Although she did not talk to the press, her face spoketing all the {feeling} spent and coated to her family.

Fans Honor Dharmendra’s Legacy

When word spread online and images from the funeral started circulating, devotees and admirers of Dharmendra began to flood social media with messages of love for the beloved Indian actor. Even Isha’s appearance and emotional goodbye meant something to many of Dharmendra’s fans and followers; several sent strength and prayers to the Deol family as they grieve.

Farewell to a Legend

For many, Dharmendra’s passing marks the end of an era. For Isha, the goodbyes were very personal, as she was saying goodbye to someone she loved, respected, and reflected upon, because of Dharmendra’s impact on her life; an impact that humble words cannot possibly amount to.

This article is based on publicly available information and social media reports. Details about individuals are not intended to offend or invade privacy. All facts are for informational and reporting purposes only.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 2:21 PM IST
