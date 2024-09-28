From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and related offenses, and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a potential life sentence if convicted.

News of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest in New York City last week continues to make headlines, and some of Hollywood’s elite are now facing unwanted scrutiny due to their past or recent connections to the music mogul, despite not being implicated in his criminal case.

Diddy has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transporting individuals for prostitution. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and could potentially be sentenced to life in prison.

While some celebrities have spoken out, others who have been closely associated with Diddy have remained silent. Despite the speculation about their silence, staying quiet is “the best option” according to Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR.

“In high-profile cases like this, an informational void allows misinformation, assumptions, and speculation to take hold,” Eldridge told Fox News Digital.

“For those connected to Diddy, even if only slightly, there’s a risk of guilt by association in the court of public opinion. The outcomes of innocence or guilt are objective, but the concept of fairness has become subjective in today’s environment,” Eldridge added.

“A fire needs oxygen to continue burning; in this scenario, celebrities need to carefully consider whether they want to add fuel to the flame by speaking out,” Eldridge continued. “For celebrities connected to Diddy—whether fairly or unfairly—there are two considerations. The first is their potential legal liability, as any public statements they make could be used as evidence. The second is how it impacts public perception; if there’s no truth behind the speculation, addressing it publicly might only amplify baseless claims and give them legitimacy. Sometimes, remaining silent is the best strategy, especially in today’s relentless media landscape.”

Though the celebrities are not involved in Diddy’s criminal charges, Eldridge noted that “social media prosecutors” are quickly passing judgment, generating negative buzz around their careers, reputations, and personal lives.

The following is a look at celebrities who have yet to speak out but have faced unwanted attention because of their connections to Diddy.

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have faced rumors regarding their relationship, allegedly due to Kutcher’s past friendship with Diddy. Kutcher and Diddy, who met while hosting MTV shows, bonded over a shared love of pranks.

During an appearance on “Hot Ones” in 2019, Kutcher reminisced about the many stories involving Diddy but said most were not fit for sharing.

Despite the rumors, a source told People magazine that there is no truth to the speculation about Kutcher’s ties to Diddy. “Ashton has no involvement in any of this,” they added, emphasizing that their encounters were limited to documented social or business events.

Earlier this year, Kutcher and Kunis faced backlash after writing character letters in support of Danny Masterson during his sexual assault trial. They later apologized publicly for any pain caused.

Usher

Usher and Diddy first crossed paths in 1994, after music executive LA Reid arranged for the then-15-year-old Usher to live with Diddy. During interviews, Usher has described being introduced to a lifestyle that was unfamiliar to him at the time, involving numerous women and wild parties.

Although Usher has maintained his friendship with Diddy over the years, he has kept quiet since the latter’s recent arrest. Following Diddy’s arrest, Usher’s social media history vanished, leading him to claim his account was hacked.

Justin Bieber

Diddy’s friendship with Justin Bieber began when Bieber first entered the music industry. In a resurfaced 2009 video, Diddy mentioned that hanging out with Bieber was like “a 15-year-old’s dream.” Over the years, Bieber was often seen with Diddy at events.

In 2019, Bieber opened up about the challenges of childhood fame, including struggles with addiction and mental health. He credited the support of people around him and his marriage for helping him recover.

Jay-Z And Beyoncé

Diddy, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé rose to fame in the ’90s and have supported each other throughout their careers. They have been spotted at events together and even collaborated musically. Despite the scrutiny due to their ties with Diddy, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have yet to make any public statements about his current situation.

Jennifer Lopez

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez dated from 1999 to 2001, but their relationship ended, reportedly due to Diddy’s infidelity. In an interview, Lopez spoke about the challenges she faced in the relationship, expressing her suspicions about Diddy’s behavior.

Lopez was present during a 1999 club shooting involving Diddy, but was released shortly after being taken into custody. The former couple reunited briefly at a 2018 after-party for Lopez’s Las Vegas residency, but Lopez has not commented on Diddy’s recent charges.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and related offenses, and faces a minimum of 15 years in prison, with a potential life sentence if convicted.

He appeared in Manhattan federal court, where his proposed $50 million bail was denied, and was subsequently detained. He is currently under routine suicide watch at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, maintains that Diddy is confident and will fight these charges. “He is not guilty and will face this head-on, like every challenge in his life,” Agnifilo said, emphasizing that they expect a long battle and are prepared to fight for Diddy’s release.