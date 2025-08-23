Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, has landed back in the headlines—this time, thanks to a surprisingly frank moment during her press tour for the new film Trust.

While chatting with BuzzFeed Celeb, Turner read out some, let’s say, *enthusiastic* fan tweets (a.k.a. thirst tweets). Things got cheeky pretty fast.

Sophie Turner makes a cheeky bedroom confession

At one point, Turner, now 29, laughed while reading a tweet saying, “Sophie Turner can top me.” Her response? She called the idea of being a “top” a “dream come true,” but quickly admitted she doesn’t see herself in that role, adding, “I think I am a bottom.”

The banter didn’t stop there; Turner joked she might have to follow up with that fan, hinting she could be open to swapping roles.

For the uninitiated: in this context, “top” generally means the more dominant partner, while “bottom” is the more submissive one.

Sophie Turner’s new movie

All this comes as Turner promotes Trust, a new thriller directed by Carlson Young, set to premiere August 22, 2025. Turner stars as Lauren Lane, an up-and-coming actor who seeks refuge in a remote cabin after a scandal blows up her life.

Naturally, things don’t go as planned. She soon realizes she’s not alone, and suddenly she’s caught in a deadly game of survival.

The cast also features Rhys Coiro, Billy Campbell, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, Renata Vaca, and Katey Sagal. After Trust, Turner’s got two more projects lined up: Steal and The Dreadful.

Sophie Turner’s dating life post divorce

Offscreen, Turner’s personal life has drawn almost as much attention as her acting.

Just recently, Page Six reported rumours that she’s rekindled things with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, after the two were seen looking cozy at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Her previous marriage to Joe Jonas, frontman of the Jonas Brothers, ended in September 2023 after nearly four years. The pair share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit