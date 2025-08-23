LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

Sophie Turner shocked fans with a candid BuzzFeed Celeb moment, joking about being a “bottom” while reading thirst tweets. The viral clip comes as she promotes her new thriller, Trust, releasing August 22, 2025. Turner also makes headlines for romance rumours with Peregrine Pearson.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner got candid about her bedroom role during a fun interview
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner got candid about her bedroom role during a fun interview

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 03:16:21 IST

Sophie Turner, best known for her role in Game of Thrones, has landed back in the headlines—this time, thanks to a surprisingly frank moment during her press tour for the new film Trust.

While chatting with BuzzFeed Celeb, Turner read out some, let’s say, *enthusiastic* fan tweets (a.k.a. thirst tweets). Things got cheeky pretty fast.

Sophie Turner makes a cheeky bedroom confession

At one point, Turner, now 29, laughed while reading a tweet saying, “Sophie Turner can top me.” Her response? She called the idea of being a “top” a “dream come true,” but quickly admitted she doesn’t see herself in that role, adding, “I think I am a bottom.”

The banter didn’t stop there; Turner joked she might have to follow up with that fan, hinting she could be open to swapping roles.

For the uninitiated: in this context, “top” generally means the more dominant partner, while “bottom” is the more submissive one.

Sophie Turner’s new movie

All this comes as Turner promotes Trust, a new thriller directed by Carlson Young, set to premiere August 22, 2025. Turner stars as Lauren Lane, an up-and-coming actor who seeks refuge in a remote cabin after a scandal blows up her life.

Naturally, things don’t go as planned. She soon realizes she’s not alone, and suddenly she’s caught in a deadly game of survival.

The cast also features Rhys Coiro, Billy Campbell, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, Renata Vaca, and Katey Sagal. After Trust, Turner’s got two more projects lined up: Steal and The Dreadful.

Sophie Turner’s dating life post divorce

Offscreen, Turner’s personal life has drawn almost as much attention as her acting.

Just recently, Page Six reported rumours that she’s rekindled things with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, after the two were seen looking cozy at Glastonbury Festival in June.

Her previous marriage to Joe Jonas, frontman of the Jonas Brothers, ended in September 2023 after nearly four years. The pair share two daughters, Willa and Delphine. 

ALSO READ: Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit

Tags: celebrity newsSophie Turnertrending news

RELATED News

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson
Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson
Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson
Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Shares Her Bedroom Secret Amid Dating Rumours With Peregrine Pearson

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?