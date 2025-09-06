LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 20:12:07 IST

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi stand at their culmination on Saturday, with ‘visarjan processions’ taking centrestage across the country. ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Maharashtra

The final journey of Lord Ganesha from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival. At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10-day period, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities offering prayers at the pandal. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Anupam Kher took turns to reach the pandal and seek blessings.

Recently, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, also paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Their son, Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, also paid a sacred visit to the pandal.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Nagpur Cha Raja, Maharashtra

The procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began in the afternoon, with devotees gathered in large numbers to send Bappa home. Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed on in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Prior to the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal, where devotees basked in the spiritual energy.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk, Maharashtra

People in large numbers gathered to witness the grand celebrations at the Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk. In visuals, the giant Ganpati idol could be seen moving in the crowd while arrangements were also made for cultural programs.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Another pivotal celebration was seen as Mumbai sculptor Arun Datte’s Parel Cha Maharaja Ganpati idol was taken out for immersion. A grand procession was held, with devotees taking part in hundreds. From dancing to the beats to offering prayers to Bappa, people left no stone unturned to bid their final goodbyes.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

The ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Gully and Pune’s Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) ‘Manacha Pahila Ganpati’ was also taken out earlier in the day.

Balapur Ganesh, Telangana

The Balapur Ganesh, renowned for its Lord Ganesh laddu auction, embarked on the immersion procession with traditional bhajans on Saturday. The Sobha Yatra took place in the Balapur village of Rangareddy district.

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Khairatabad Ganapati, Telangana

A grand procession was taken for the immersion of the Khairatabad 69-feet Lord Ganesh idol in Hyderabad, marking a successful completion of the festivities in its 71st year. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the festival committee and said, “Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony by respecting all faiths.”

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

He also paid a visit to the pandal and shared an X post to pen down his thoughts. “Visited the nationally renowned Khairatabad Maha Ganapati… and performed special prayers. On the occasion of the Khairatabad Ganapati festival completing 71 years, I congratulate the organisers. It is commendable that the Ganesh festival is organised in such a way that Khairatabad Ganapati is discussed as the epitome of Ganesh celebrations in the country,” he wrote.

The 10-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27. The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

The festival culminates on the 10th day, which is celebrated with vibrant processions, music, prayers, and more. Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, are participating in the last day of the grand celebration. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: bollywood-at-lalbaugchaentertainment newsGanesh Chaturthi 2025ganesh visarjan 2025

RELATED News

Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
"I feel media has a role to play…": Former IPS officer Amod Kanth recalls efforts for justice in Jessica Lal murder case
Kristin Cabot Files For Divorce After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal But The Real Shock Lies In Andrew Cabot’s Past
"Exciting stuff coming up:" R Madhavan teams up with MS Dhoni

LATEST NEWS

INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
PM Modi hails Bhutan PM Tobgay's Ayodhya visit, says Shri Ram's ideals give strength worldwide
Exposed! Is Donald Trump Using Presidential Powers Against Opponents? Shocking Details Emerge
‘He Is Currently Fine..’: Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema On Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Health
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

QUICK LINKS