Ganesh Visarjan 2025: A look at grand celebrations as devotees take part in immersion of Ganpati idols

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi stand at their culmination on Saturday, with ‘visarjan processions’ taking centrestage across the country. ‘Ganesh Visarjan’ is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Maharashtra

The final journey of Lord Ganesha from the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal also witnessed a grand celebration on the last day of the festival. At the procession, hundreds of devotees gathered to watch the immersion, while paying a final goodbye to the Lord. In videos, the idol could be seen being taken for a public visual, showered with water and sindoor (vermillion), creating a visual spectacle.

Lalbaugcha Raja, which has been famously drawing visitors throughout the 10-day period, also saw several Bollywood celebrities and prominent personalities offering prayers at the pandal. Bollywood actors like Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Anupam Kher took turns to reach the pandal and seek blessings.

Recently, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, along with his wife, Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani, also paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Their son, Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, also paid a sacred visit to the pandal.

Nagpur Cha Raja, Maharashtra

The procession for the immersion of Nagpur Cha Raja began in the afternoon, with devotees gathered in large numbers to send Bappa home. Preparations were made for a massive vehicle as many climbed on in the front before bringing the idol out from the pandal. Prior to the immersion, a mangal aarti was performed at the pandal, where devotees basked in the spiritual energy.

Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk, Maharashtra

People in large numbers gathered to witness the grand celebrations at the Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Chowk. In visuals, the giant Ganpati idol could be seen moving in the crowd while arrangements were also made for cultural programs.

Another pivotal celebration was seen as Mumbai sculptor Arun Datte’s Parel Cha Maharaja Ganpati idol was taken out for immersion. A grand procession was held, with devotees taking part in hundreds. From dancing to the beats to offering prayers to Bappa, people left no stone unturned to bid their final goodbyes.

The ‘visarjan procession’ for the immersion of the Lord Ganesh idol of Mumbai Cha Raja at Ganesh Gully and Pune’s Shree Kasba Ganpati (Gram Devta) ‘Manacha Pahila Ganpati’ was also taken out earlier in the day.

Balapur Ganesh, Telangana

The Balapur Ganesh, renowned for its Lord Ganesh laddu auction, embarked on the immersion procession with traditional bhajans on Saturday. The Sobha Yatra took place in the Balapur village of Rangareddy district.

Khairatabad Ganapati, Telangana

A grand procession was taken for the immersion of the Khairatabad 69-feet Lord Ganesh idol in Hyderabad, marking a successful completion of the festivities in its 71st year. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the festival committee and said, “Hyderabad stands as a symbol of religious harmony by respecting all faiths.”

He also paid a visit to the pandal and shared an X post to pen down his thoughts. “Visited the nationally renowned Khairatabad Maha Ganapati… and performed special prayers. On the occasion of the Khairatabad Ganapati festival completing 71 years, I congratulate the organisers. It is commendable that the Ganesh festival is organised in such a way that Khairatabad Ganapati is discussed as the epitome of Ganesh celebrations in the country,” he wrote.

The 10-day celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 27. The festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles.

The festival culminates on the 10th day, which is celebrated with vibrant processions, music, prayers, and more. Devotees across all big cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, are participating in the last day of the grand celebration. (ANI)

