Gangnam Style Star PSY Faces Drug Probe Amid Prescription Controversy, Agency Cites Sleep Disorder

The world phenomena of Gangnam Style, PSY, has been caught in a legal tangle putting into the limelight, the rigid medical laws of South Korea. Singer is a man with a real name of Park Jae-Sang, and he is under suspicion of breaking the Medical Service Act. The gist of the controversy revolves around the accusations that he managed to get prescriptions of controlled psychotropic drugs such as Xanax and Stilnox without physical visits, and the drugs were purportedly picked by a third party on his behalf.

This has prompted a national debate regarding the legal and ethical gray space of prescription management especially of high-profile individuals with hectic schedules and chronic conditions.

PSY Proxy Prescription Issue

A proxy prescription is a prescription acquired by a person not the patient. This is markedly limited in South Korea particularly in relation to controlled substances as they can be abused as well as cause addiction. Although the agency of PSY, P Nation, has acknowledged that a third party did gather his medicine, they vehemently reject any misconduct involving the aspect of proxy prescriptions, they argue that the prescriptions were valid and prescribed by a physician.

And this is the vital difference: the agency states that the problem is procedural and not of the illegal acquisition of a drug improper pickup. They have reported that PSY has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder long-term and has been required to take the medications, and their use has never been without medical guidance.

PSY Chronic Sleep Disorder Claims and Legal Ramifications

The agency of PSY states that he used the drugs as a way of treating a legal health condition and not to abuse drugs. This has been used as a defense because he has been taking the prescribed drug to treat a chronic sleep disorder, a condition that is debilitating and can be extremely debilitating and is prevalent among persons who have a high stress occupation. Nevertheless, under the law of the South Korea, a procedural violation of the possession of the drugs by a third party that the patient has a valid medical need to obtain despite the third party not possessing the appropriate status is a punishable offense.

The police are also under investigation to find out whether remote consultations took place and the prescribing doctor to check the assertions by the agency. The result of the case might become the precedent in the way of addressing the violation of medical services, particularly when the health impairment of a patient complicates the observation of strict legal procedures.

