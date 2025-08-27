Will This Hollywood Kung-Fu Legend Have A Cameo In Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day? ‘I Heard The Young Man Paid Tribute To…’

Set videos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day have made it clear that Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is prioritising practical effects and authentic web-slinging action.

Naturally, this has raised expectations among fans, who are eager to see what kind of action sequences he’s putting together.

Jackie Chan Stunt Team Joins Tom Holland’s Next MCU Film

In a recent interview with hk01.com, martial arts icon Jackie Chan confirmed that his renowned stunt team is involved with the film. “I went to London and visited the set,” Chan said.

“My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team.” While Chan himself isn’t working on the film directly, he visited the set and observed rehearsals, noting that Cretton seemed surprised to see him there.

Jackie Chan emphasized that the stunt team is still very much under his guidance.

Chan also offered his respect to Tom Holland, pointing out that Holland has paid tribute to his own films through several of the stunts and action sequences, some of which Holland performed himself.

For context, the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, originally formed in 1976, began with a group of talented Hong Kong stuntmen and actors. Over the years, it has grown in size and reputation, most recently contributing its expertise to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release Date, Cast, Rumours, and Plot Details

Meanwhile, speculation about the next Spider-Man film is already swirling. A fan account on X (@SpiderManCD) recently claimed that the sequel to Brand New Day will be titled Spider-Man: Darkest Day.

Given that this has been a common fan suggestion, it’s wise not to treat it as confirmed information.

Marvel Studios and Sony are reportedly planning another trilogy for Spider-Man in the MCU, which would likely serve as Tom Holland’s final run in the role before passing the torch to Miles Morales.

The title “Brand New Day” is a nod to a controversial era in Spider-Man comics, marked by a deal with Mephisto that erased Peter Parker’s marriage to Mary Jane Watson and made his secret identity secret again.

That period introduced new villains and reworked supporting characters, such as Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, Carlie Cooper, and a revived Harry Osborn—though there’s no indication these characters will be part of the film.

Current rumours suggest the film will have Spider-Man team up with (and possibly fight) The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk, with Scorpion also involved.

Additional villains like Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod are rumoured to appear. There’s even talk that the Venom symbiote could play a role, possibly paving the way for Mac Gargan to become the new Venom.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The cast includes Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Florence Pugh, who stars in Thunderbolts*, is also rumoured to have joined the project.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to hit theatres on July 31, 2026.

