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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

Dipika Kakar has opened up about the emotional toll of her ongoing medical treatment, sharing a candid update after her recent MRI scan. In a vlog posted on Shoaib Ibrahim’s YouTube channel, the couple spoke about her recovery journey and the challenges she continues to face.

‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update (Via X)
‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 20, 2026 14:56:25 IST

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‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

Dipika Kakar has opened up about the emotional toll of her ongoing medical treatment, sharing a candid update after her recent MRI scan. In a vlog posted on Shoaib Ibrahim’s YouTube channel, the couple spoke about her recovery journey and the challenges she continues to face.

Dipika Kakar Gets Emotional During MRI Scan

Dipika revealed that despite undergoing regular scans as part of her treatment, the experience still feels overwhelming. She admitted to feeling anxious and breaking down before and during the MRI. “Ghabra rahi thi main… main royi bhi,” she said, adding that crying helps her cope with anxiety and releases stress.

Shoaib shared that this was the first time she managed to complete the scan in one go, marking a small but important step forward in her recovery.

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MRI Findings And Next Steps

Later in the vlog, the couple discussed the results of the scan. Shoaib said that two small spots were detected, but Dipika clarified that they are minor and not a cause for immediate concern. Doctors have advised close monitoring, with another MRI scheduled next month to track any changes.

She explained that regular scans will help ensure early treatment if needed. Shoaib also confirmed that Dipika will begin immunotherapy this week as part of her ongoing treatment plan.

Ongoing Health Battle

Dipika recently underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reappeared near her liver. She has been battling liver cancer since last year, when doctors first detected a large cancerous cyst. The actor had earlier undergone a major surgery in which a portion of her liver was removed along with the tumour.

Despite the emotional setbacks, Dipika continues to share updates with fans, offering a glimpse into her recovery journey while balancing family life with her husband and their son, Ruhaan.

ALSO READ: Atlee And Priya Welcome Baby Girl: What’s The Name Of Raaka Director’s Newborn Daughter? Heartwarming Social Media Post Goes Viral

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‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

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‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

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‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH
‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH
‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH
‘Ghabra Rahi Thi Main, Royi Bhi’: Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan; Husband Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update | WATCH

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