Tuesday, October 1, 2024
‘GOAT’ OTT Release: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film To Premiere On Netflix On This Date

The film will be available on Netflix in multiple languages from Thursday (October 3)

‘GOAT’ OTT Release: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film To Premiere On Netflix On This Date

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5, is set to release on OTT.  The film will be available on Netflix in multiple languages from Thursday (October 3). It comes to the streaming service less than a month after theatrical premiere.

GOAT Set To Release On OTT

‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5 and did well at the Tamil Nadu box office despite mixed reviews, is finally set to premiere on OTT. On Tuesday (October 1), Netflix revealed that the biggie will release on the platform on October 3. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. The streamer also shared a new poster of the Tamil flick, featuring Vijay in a stylish avatar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

‘GOAT’ collected nearly Rs 400 crore at the global box office on a budget of Rs 450 crore, ending up as an average grosser. It did well in Tamil Nadu where Vijay is a top star. The performance in the Telugu states and Kerala, however, was not up to the mark. Similarly, it could have done better in Hindi had it been released in multiplexes.

ABOUT ‘GOAT’

‘GOAT’ is a science-fiction drama that revolves around time travel and features Vijay in dual roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on ‘Raam’.

The first single, ‘Whistle Podu’, resonated with fans due to its energetic beats and holds special meaning for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

This marks Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-created Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more film before shifting his focus to politics. ‘

‘GOAT’’ hit screens on September 5.

